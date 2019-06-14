Tayyab to meet Danish in final of FMC international squash

Top seed Tayyab Aslam set a showdown with Danish Atlas in the final of the FMC international squash championship after winning their respective semi-final ties in contrasting style here on Friday at the Punjab Squash Association Complex

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jun, 2019 ) : Top seed Tayyab Aslam set a showdown with Danish Atlas in the final of the FMC international squash championship after winning their respective semi-final ties in contrasting style here on Friday at the Punjab Squash Association Complex.

Tayyab lived up to pre-tournament predictions of making it to the final with ease and comfort, disposing off Zahir Shah in straight games 11/9, 11/3, 11/3 whereas eight seed Danish who caused the biggest upset of the event en-route to final by toppling second seed of the event in the quarter finals , continued his giant killing run making short work of another seeded player, this time the third ranked players of the grand event Ammad Fareed after 46 minutes battle with a score line of 11/7, 11/5, 8/11, 11/9.

Tayyab extended maximum punishment to his ever struggling opponent in the match with a variety of shots laced with superb placing inches above the tin.

Tayyab's supremacy was never in danger in the match and whenever Zahir tried to engage him in long rallies he cut down all such efforts with lovely froe and back hand shots for the delight of a handful crowd.

In the second semi final, Danish seemed relaxed after wrapping up first two sets against Ammad who bounced back with greater efforts and determination to take the following set for the much surprise of his over confident rival who was seeing victory at the threshold.

Losing the set served as an eye opener for Danish who was back to his peak and paid full concentration on every stroke and tactic of his excited rival and kept him under severe punishment with aggressive stroke play and sizzling serves to win the set as well as the match.

President Punjab Squash Association, Dr Nadeem Muktar, along with MD FMC Farooq Shahid, will be the chief guest at the final on Saturday.