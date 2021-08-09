UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Russian athletes will perform under the flag of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, and Moscow is on the final stage of talks on the athletes' uniform, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov told Sputnik on Monday, adding that "Piano Concerto No.1" by Pyotr Tchaikovsky would replace the Russian national hymn again.

"The talks on the uniform [for Russian athletes] in Beijing are on a final stage. All other things will remain the same: we will perform under the ROC flag with Tchaikovsky's masterpiece instead of the hymn," Pozdnyakov said.

Russian athletes have been barred from competing in major international events, including the Olympics, under the Russian flag and with the national anthem until December 2022, following a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over doping accusations.

