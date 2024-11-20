Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published November 20, 2024 | 09:41 PM

TDCP hosts awareness program for foreign ambassadors to showcase Cholistan Desert Rally 2025

The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Wednesday hosted an awareness & outreach program at Islamabad for foreign ambassadors in Pakistan to showcase the Cholistan Desert Rally 2025, South Asia’s biggest motorsports event and cultural festival of Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Wednesday hosted an awareness & outreach program at Islamabad for foreign ambassadors in Pakistan to showcase the Cholistan Desert Rally 2025, South Asia’s biggest motorsports event and cultural festival of Punjab.

The program aimed to highlight the tourism potential of southern Punjab and attract international participants for the upcoming rally. The Cholistan Desert Rally is an annual event organized by TDCP in the midst of the Cholistan Desert of Bahawalpur Division.

The rally covers a distance of over 500 kilometers and features various categories of vehicles and

drivers. The rally also showcases the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of the region, which is home to historical forts, temples, shrines, and wildlife.

The Awareness & Outreach program was attended by MD-PTDC Rana Aftab-ur-Rehman, Mr. Wahid Arjmand Zia, general guests were given a complete brief of the rally and its significance for the promotion of tourism and

socio-economic development in southern Punjab.

They were also shown the official promo and the dedicated website of the rally, as well as the trophy that will be awarded to the winners.On behalf of Managing Director TDCP Ms. Humera Ikram, General Manager OPS TDCP welcomed all the guests and while talking to the audience he said “We are delighted to have the opportunity to share our vision and passion for tourism with the foreign ambassadors. The Cholistan Desert Rally is not only a thrilling sports event, but also a platform to showcase the diversity and richness of our culture and heritage.

We invite the international community to join us in celebrating this unique and spectacular event.”

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Akhtar Malik represented Commissioner Bahawalpur and gave a brief presentation on tourism avenues of Bahawalpur. "The rally has brought positive attention and recognition to our region, which has a lot to offer to the tourists. We welcome everyone to visit Bahawalpur and experience the glorious heritage of the Bahawalpur State.”

MD-PTDC Rana Aftab-ur-Rehman said, “We are grateful to the foreign ambassadors for their interest and support in promoting Pakistan’s soft image. The tourism sector of Pakistan can give a boost to the economy and create

employment opportunities for the local communities. We are committed to providing sustainable and quality tourism services and facilities to our guests.”Speaking on the occasion, Race Director Mr. Nouman Khan briefed the audience about the upcoming CDR – 2025.

The Foreign Ambassadors appreciated the efforts made by TDCP and the Punjab Tourism Department to highlight the tourism glory of southern Punjab.

They expressed their admiration for the Cholistan Desert Rally and its cultural and environmental aspects. They also expressed their willingness to participate

and promote the event in their respective countries.

The Cholistan Desert Rally 2024 is scheduled to take place from February 6-9 February, 2025. The rally is open to all national and international drivers and enthusiasts who want to experience the thrill and adventure of the desert.

