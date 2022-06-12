UrduPoint.com

TDCP Opens Fort Manroo Resort For Tourists

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 12, 2022 | 04:50 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) has formally opened newly constructed TDCP Resort Fort Manroo, completed at a cost of about Rs 70 million.

Deputy manager TDCP Dera Ghazi Khan Sheikh Ijaz, while talking to media, said that the resort had been opened for the people under the directions of Managing Director TDCP Asadullah Faiz Khan.

He further said that the TDCP Fort Monroe resort was the only modern Fort Monroe and the tourists would enjoy their time in the resort.

The hotel was constructed on 16 kanal land with a boundary wall and a gate, so the tourists could feel safe. The resort was completed in two years, he said.

Ijaz said that there were in total ten bed rooms, including six double bedrooms in old block and three huts, adding that at least 25 people could stay in the hotel at a time.

Separate huts had been built for families in new block of the resort. Likewise, amphitheatre, three gazebos, bonfire and walking track had also been built there for the tourists. The walking track led to Demis lake, he added.

He said that TDCP was making efforts to provide maximum facilities with neat and clean environment to the tourists.

The TDCP has deputed Malik Khalid Abbas as manager South, and deputy manager Sheikh Ijaz and Zakir Hussain in the resort.

The TDCP would run the resort on self operation basis without any contractor to ensure better accommodation facilities and booking, he said.

