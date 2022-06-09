UrduPoint.com

TDCP Opens State Of The Art Fort Manroo Resort For Tourists

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 09, 2022 | 02:50 PM

TDCP opens state of the art Fort Manroo resort for tourists

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) has formally opened newly constructed state of the art TDCP Resort Fort Manroo completed worth about Rs 70 million for the tourists.

Deputy manager TDCP Dera Ghazi Khan Sheikh Ijaz while talking to APP here on Thursday said that the resort has been opened for the people under the directions of Managing Director TDCP Asadullah Faiz Khan.

He further said that the TDCP Fort Monroe resort was the only state of the art in Fort Monroe and the tourists would enjoy the time in this resort.

He said that the hotel was consisted on 16 kanals land with boundary wall and gate where tourists feel themselves safe. The resort was completed in two years time period.

He said that there were total ten bed rooms including six double bedrooms in old block, three huts double bed and one shele and added that at least 25 people could stay in the hotel at a time.

Separate huts have been built for the families in new block of the resort.

Likewise, amphitheater, three gazebos,bone fire and walking track have also been built there for the tourists. He said that walking track was built for the tourists to go towards Demis lake.

He said that TDCP was striving its best to provide maximum facilities with neat and clean environment to the tourists in the resort.

TDCP has deputed Malik Khalid Abbas as manager South, deputy manager Sheikh Ijaz and Zakir Hussain in the resort.

The TDCP would run the resort on self operation basis without any contractor to ensure better accommodation facilities and booking was underway, TDCP official concluded.

Related Topics

Fire Punjab Hotel Dera Ghazi Khan Monroe Best Million

Recent Stories

Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

54 minutes ago
 PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

1 hour ago
 Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy Observes World Oceans Day

Pakistan Navy Observes World Oceans Day

2 hours ago
 Within the framework of the Meeting of the Ministe ..

Within the framework of the Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the C ..

2 hours ago
 2-Days national workshop on ‘Radiographic Imagin ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.