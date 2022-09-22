UrduPoint.com

TDCP To Organize Various Awareness Programmes On World Tourism Day

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 22, 2022 | 01:20 PM

TDCP to organize various awareness programmes on World Tourism Day

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) is going to organize various awareness programmes for promotion of tourism on the World Tourism Day to be observed on September 27.

Deputy Manager TDCP Dera Ghazi Khan Sheikh Ijaz while talking to APP here on Thursday said that the awareness programmes regarding promotion of tourism would be conducted at all resorts across the province. He said that a painting competition among students would also be conducted at Tourism Facilitation Centre (TFC) DG Khan on September 27.

The TDCP official further said that they had selected a government school for it and the painting competition about historical buildings including Fort Derawar, Shah Rukn-e-Alam tomb, Syed Salman Shah tomb and others would be held. He said that prizes would also be offered to position holder students in the competition.

Likewise, an awareness rally will also be taken out along with students in order to promote tourism in the country, he told.

