Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 16, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Team Abdul Muqeem clinches Abdul Azeem Memorial Hockey Title

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Team Abdul Muqeem Khan won the title of Abdul Azeem Khan Memorial 5 A Side boys Hockey tournament 2024 by defeating Team Abdul Aziz Khan by 4-1 in the final at Mini Astro Turf of KHA sports Complex.

The tournament was organized by Karachi Hockey Association.

Muhammad Hassan Khan, MNA candidate of Pakistan People's Party for NA 248, Ejaz - former Director KE/famous hockey associate and Intl. Asif Ahmed Khan graced the occasion as Chief Guest and Guests of honor.

Olympian Hanif Khan, Gulfraz Ahmed Khan - Chairman KHA, Muhammad Shah - Custom's former Hockey Player, Mohsin Ali Khan - KHA, Laeeq Lashari - National Selector and many others witnessed the final day matches and closing ceremony.

Abdul Muqeem Khan beats Abdul Aziz Khan in the final by 4 - 1. International Abdul Wahab played outstandingly, scored two goals and declared Man of the Match while Ahmed and Essa Khan scored a goal each for the winners.

Abdul Bari scored the only goal for Aziz Khan.

Abdul Hafeez Khan took the third position by beating Abdul Naeem Khan.

The following awards were distributed by our significant guests.

Emerging Players

1.Abdul Bari (Aziz Khan)

2.Rohan (Aziz Khan)

3.Adyan Khan (Hafeez Khan)

4.Abdul Sami (Abdul Saeed)

5.Reyyan Ali (Abdul Muqeem)

6.Wajahat Ali(Abdul Naeem)

Best Emerging player

1) Fakhir Ali (Saeed Khan)

Top scorer

1) Wajahat Ali (Naeem Khan)

Best player of the tournament

1) Danial Rashid (Saeed Khan)

Best Forward

1) Bilawal Khan (Hafeez Khan)

Best Midfielder.

Mujtaba (Muqeem Khan)

Upcoming players

1.Ibrahim (Saeed Khan)

2.Hanzla (Moid Khan)

Token of appreciation

Nadeem - CFC

Imtiaz ul Hassan

Munhil Niazi

Farhan raju

Laeeq Lashari.

