UrduPoint.com

Team Beretta Lifts Islamabad Open Polo Trophy

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 16, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Team Beretta lifts Islamabad Open Polo Trophy

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Team Beretta pulled off an exciting win in the final over Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to annex Islamabad Open Polo Trophy at the Islamabad club on Sunday.

It was a highly contested match between the two teams as it remained a seesaw battle till the last chukker of the play when the heroic skills of Hamza Mawaz Khan enabled team Beretta to score two winning goals to make the final score 6-5.

A large number of spectators witnessed the match in the most serene environment of the Islamabad Club .

Ambassador of Spain to Pakistan José Antonio de Ory was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Polo Spain Sunday

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

11 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

12 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

20 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

20 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.