Team Beretta lifts Islamabad Open Polo Trophy

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Team Beretta pulled off an exciting win in the final over Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to annex Islamabad Open Polo Trophy at the Islamabad club on Sunday.

It was a highly contested match between the two teams as it remained a seesaw battle till the last chukker of the play when the heroic skills of Hamza Mawaz Khan enabled team Beretta to score two winning goals to make the final score 6-5.

A large number of spectators witnessed the match in the most serene environment of the Islamabad Club .

Ambassador of Spain to Pakistan José Antonio de Ory was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony.