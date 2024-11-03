Team BN Clinches Islamabad Club Open C’ship Title
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 03, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Team BN secured a convincing 8-3 victory over Team HN in the 5th Islamabad Club Open Championship final, held here at the Islamabad Club Polo Ground on Sunday.
Team BN's Muhammad Ali and Babar Naseem scored three goals each, while Ibrahim Khalil added two.
For Team HN, Haider Naseem, Saqib Khakwani, and Taimur Nadeem scored one goal, each.
Muhammad Ali, who scored three goals, expressed his delight, saying, "I'm thrilled to have played in the Islamabad Club Open Championship and scoring three goals in the final."
He also praised teammate Ramiro Zavaleta's exceptional skills. Ali revealed his next destination, the Serena Cup. "I'm looking forward to competing in the Serena Cup," he said.
Meanwhile, Saqib Khakwani of Team HN commended the Islamabad Club's organization of the championship.
"The championship has been exceptionally well-organized, with international referee and professional players, making it highly competitive."
Khakwani emphasized, "Polo is Pakistan's heritage sport, and it's heartening to see healthy tournaments thriving. The Islamabad Club Open Championship has concluded on a high note, showcasing Pakistan's passion for polo,” he said.
The winning and runner-up teams, along with outstanding players, received trophies at the closing ceremony of the championship. Ambassador of the Argentine Republic in Pakistan Sebastian Sayus, graced the occasion as the chief guest while Ambassadors of Bulgaria and Austria, dignitaries, and officials also attended the event.
