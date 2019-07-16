UrduPoint.com
Team Boss Says Ineos On Course For Tour De France Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 05:38 PM

Team boss says Ineos on course for Tour de France title

Team Ineos boss Dave Brailsford said Tuesday his riders were perfectly poised for another Tour de France win at the halfway stage after 10 rollercoaster stages so far

Castres, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Team Ineos boss Dave Brailsford said Tuesday his riders were perfectly poised for another Tour de France win at the halfway stage after 10 rollercoaster stages so far.

Reigning champion Geraint Thomas, backed up by team co-captain Egan Bernal, said that victory was within his grasp and all was well in the Ineos camp.

That is in stark contrast to last year when the outfit, riding as Team Sky, were booed and jeered on the road by a hostile public upset that team leader Chris Froome had been cleared to ride despite doping allegations.

"Without a shadow of a doubt this is the most positive start we have ever had, a dramatic change from last year," said a relaxed Brailsford, speaking on a rest day before racing resumes on Wednesday.

At the same stage last year, Brailsford was engaged in a war of words with organisers about Team Sky's treatment.

"We can all speculate as to why that is, but to be supported like this and have a positive experience adds to the joy of it," said the man who has masterminded six titles from the past seven Tours de France.

"Ineos is a more open organisation and we are enjoying ourselves," he said, despite the absence of Froome, forced out of the Tour by injury following a horrific crash in June.

