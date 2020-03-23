Team Canada Not Going to Tokyo Olympics Amid Coronavirus Fears - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Canada will not be sending its athletes to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics over coronavirus fears and is calling for a one-year postponement of the Games, Team Canada said in a statement.

"The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC), backed by their Athletes' Commissions, National sports Organizations and the Government of Canada, have made the difficult decision to not send Canadian teams to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the summer of 2020," the Sunday statement says.

According to the release, it is not safe for athletes, their families and the broader community to continue training.

"The COC and CPC urgently call on the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to postpone the Games for one year and we offer them our full support in helping navigate all the complexities that rescheduling the Games will bring. While we recognize the inherent complexities around a postponement, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the world community," Team Canada said.