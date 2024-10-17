Open Menu

Team Capable Of Performing In Challenging Situations: Collingwood

Muhammad Rameez Published October 17, 2024 | 07:45 PM

England Assistant Coach Paul Collingwood said on Thursday that the England team was chasing a difficult target, but players were capable of performing in challenging situations

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) England Assistant Coach Paul Collingwood said on Thursday that the England team was chasing a difficult target, but players were capable of performing in challenging situations.

Talking to the media after the 3rd day of the second match, he acknowledged the difficult challenge facing his side as they were chasing a tough target on a deteriorating Multan pitch.

"It was a difficult target, no doubt about it. There are quite a few cracks on the pitch, and that was making things tricky for the batters," he added.

Collingwood praised his players for taking calculated risks throughout the game. "We have had to take risks at various points, which was what happens on a surface like this. It was not easy, but you have to seize your chances when they come," he remarked.

The assistant coach also gave credit to wicketkeeper Jimmy Smith, whose sharp work behind the stumps has been a highlight.

"Jimmy's wicketkeeping has been outstanding and no one wants to drop a catch in such a high-pressure situation," Collingwood added.

With the pitch posing challenges, Collingwood stressed the importance of preserving wickets on the final day. "Our goal was to save as many wickets as we can tomorrow. We know the target was tough but the players have performed under pressure in the past, and the team will fight to win."

Reflecting on the pitch conditions, Collingwood commented, "We cannot control the pitch but we have just got to adapt as E gland had done it before and looking to do it again."

Despite the odds, Collingwood remained optimistic about England’s chances. "We know it was a challenging target, but we believe in our ability. We will give it our best shot," he concluded.

