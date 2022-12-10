UrduPoint.com

Team Committed To Chasing Target, Says Pakistani Batter Saud Shakeel

Muhammad Rameez Published December 10, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Team committed to chasing target, says Pakistani batter Saud Shakeel

Pakistan's batsman Saud Shakeel said that bowlers putting all efforts to restrict England to a minimum target while the batting line was committed to chasing the target whether it would be low or high.

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan's batsman Saud Shakeel said that bowlers putting all efforts to restrict England to a minimum target while the batting line was committed to chasing the target whether it would be low or high.

Holding a press conference at Multan cricket Stadium on Saturday, Saud said he decided to remain on strike for doing well in chasing the target given by England in the first inning, while, due to some soft dismissals, the players could not achieve the target.

He said the pitch was going a little bit slow, however, the England bowlers also bowled well.

Pakistan's bowling squad was also struggling hard to get early wickets in order to restrict England to a minimum total, he added.

Suad added that both teams were playing as per their own game plan, however, the match would be decided as there three days of the game were still remaining. Playing defensive was not a game plan but hard luck, he added.

He said that the team would put more effort into the next innings with a new game plan and more devotion.

It is pertinent to mention here that Saud Shakeel scored 63 runs in the first innings of the second test match against England.

