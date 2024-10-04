Team Confident Ahead Of Test Series Against Pakistan: Zak Crawley
Muhammad Rameez Published October 04, 2024 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) England's opener, Zak Crawley, has expressed team’s confidence and readiness ahead of the much-anticipated test series against Pakistan, going to start from October 7, with two matches at Multan Cricket Stadium.
Talking to the media after a rigorous practice session at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday, Crawley said that the England team was fully prepared and aims to play excellent cricket throughout the series. He acknowledged the challenging weather conditions, saying "the weather in Multan was quite hot, just as it was during the previous tour to Pakistan”. He said the team had adapted well, and the preparations were completed.
He said that the team was focusing on playing pressure-free cricket to ensure the best possible performance against the strong Pakistan side.
Crawley also highlighted the strength of England’s bowling attack, including some promising new spinners, which he believes will be pivotal in the upcoming matches.
“The pitch here in Multan was quite flat last time, but from what the team has seen, it looks more favorable for the bowlers now. Hopefully, it will also offer good opportunities for the batsmen,” Crawley noted.
When asked about Pakistan’s star batsman and former captain, Babar Azam, Crawley was full of praise. "Babar was an excellent and experienced batsman and also the Pakistan was a very strong team with skilled batsmen, bowlers, and all-rounders, especially on their home ground, he said and added that the team cannot take Pakistan team lightly, and players were fully prepared to face them.
The England team’s practice session included intensive drills in batting, bowling, and fielding, with players also completing laps around the ground. The three-match Test series was set to kick off on October 7 in Multan, where both teams will be vying for an early advantage.
With both sides looking strong, cricket fans can expect an exciting contest between two well-prepared teams.
