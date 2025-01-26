Team Confident Of Securing Victory In Second Test: Sajid Khan
Muhammad Rameez Published January 26, 2025 | 07:00 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Pakistan’s right-arm spinner Sajid Khan said that the team was confident and prepared to fight until the last ball in their bid to secure victory in the second Test against West Indies.
Holding a press conference at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Sajid stressed that while the challenge was immense, Pakistan remains firmly in the game.
“Nothing is impossible in cricket and the team is determined to give the best effort to win this match,” Sajid stated with conviction. He highlighted the team’s batting depth, expressing faith in Saud Shakeel, who remains unbeaten at the crease, and experienced campaigners Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha, who were yet to bat. He said that Saud has performed well before and he believed the remaining batsmen will rise to the occasion.
Sajid delved into the complexities of the Multan pitch, acknowledging its dual nature. “It is a tough wicket to bat on early, especially with the new ball, but as the ball gets older after 20-25 overs, batting becomes relatively easier. The turn reduces, and runs can be scored.
"
He also emphasized the changing face of modern cricket. “This is not the era where tail-enders cannot bat. Everyone contributes now, and every run matters.”
Commenting on Babar Azam’s untimely dismissal, Sajid defended his former captain and teammate, calling it a moment of bad luck. “No one gets out intentionally. Babar is a world-class player and has consistently delivered for the team. It was unfortunate, but we move forward as a unit,” he said.
Sajid also shed light on the evolution of Test cricket, noting that result-oriented pitches have reinvigorated the format. “In the past, many matches ended in draws, and fans lost interest. But now, these pitches ensure results, and that’s what makes the game exciting. Winning and losing was part of the sport, but we will fight to the end,” he concluded.
With Pakistan needing 178 runs and the West Indies just six wickets away from victory, the Multan Test is finely poised. Sajid Khan’s unwavering belief in his team’s resilience reflects the spirit of a side ready to defy the odds in what promises to be an unforgettable climax.
Recent Stories
Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials
Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..
Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism
M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 2025
Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA
SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibition
UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan
UAE, IRENA lead discussions on gender equity, energy transition
Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 2024
Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents
Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomo ..
Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigati ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Team confident of securing victory in second Test: Sajid Khan8 minutes ago
-
WI in commanding position to level series: Imlach8 minutes ago
-
Pak team to participate in Int'l Taekwondo training camp18 minutes ago
-
Pak face uphill battle as WI tightens grip in thrilling 2nd Test28 minutes ago
-
All Sindh Inter Division Girls Dodgeball Championship kicks off in Nawabshah.38 minutes ago
-
Annual Sports Gala held at Government Graduate College23 hours ago
-
Pakistan crumble for 154, WI snatch 9-run lead on dramatic 1st day1 day ago
-
Noman determined to bowl out WI quickly to secure victory1 day ago
-
PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition1 day ago
-
Bowlers exceptional performance put Pakistan under pressure1 day ago
-
Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2nd Test against West Indies1 day ago
-
Babar Azam makes to ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 20241 day ago