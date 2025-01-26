Team confident of securing victory in second Test: Sajid Khan

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Pakistan’s right-arm spinner Sajid Khan said that the team was confident and prepared to fight until the last ball in their bid to secure victory in the second Test against West Indies.

Holding a press conference at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Sajid stressed that while the challenge was immense, Pakistan remains firmly in the game.

“Nothing is impossible in cricket and the team is determined to give the best effort to win this match,” Sajid stated with conviction. He highlighted the team’s batting depth, expressing faith in Saud Shakeel, who remains unbeaten at the crease, and experienced campaigners Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha, who were yet to bat. He said that Saud has performed well before and he believed the remaining batsmen will rise to the occasion.

Sajid delved into the complexities of the Multan pitch, acknowledging its dual nature. “It is a tough wicket to bat on early, especially with the new ball, but as the ball gets older after 20-25 overs, batting becomes relatively easier. The turn reduces, and runs can be scored.

"

He also emphasized the changing face of modern cricket. “This is not the era where tail-enders cannot bat. Everyone contributes now, and every run matters.”

Commenting on Babar Azam’s untimely dismissal, Sajid defended his former captain and teammate, calling it a moment of bad luck. “No one gets out intentionally. Babar is a world-class player and has consistently delivered for the team. It was unfortunate, but we move forward as a unit,” he said.

Sajid also shed light on the evolution of Test cricket, noting that result-oriented pitches have reinvigorated the format. “In the past, many matches ended in draws, and fans lost interest. But now, these pitches ensure results, and that’s what makes the game exciting. Winning and losing was part of the sport, but we will fight to the end,” he concluded.

With Pakistan needing 178 runs and the West Indies just six wickets away from victory, the Multan Test is finely poised. Sajid Khan’s unwavering belief in his team’s resilience reflects the spirit of a side ready to defy the odds in what promises to be an unforgettable climax.