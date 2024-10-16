Team confident to extend the innings: Duckett

England's opener Ben Duckett said that England was still in a good spot and the game will shift further in the second innings as the team would try to extend the innings

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) England's opener Ben Duckett said that England was still in a good spot and the game will shift further in the second innings as the team would try to extend the innings.

Talking to journalists he said that he was delight after scoring a century on a challenging pitch in the second Test against Pakistan. Duckett acknowledged that the conditions became difficult as the ball began to turn significantly, which led to the team losing wickets in the third session.

Speaking about the game-changing moment, Duckett praised Pakistan for their efforts, saying, "In the third session, Pakistan really turned the game around.

" He also noted that the increased turn might have been due to the newer ball. "It seems like the new ball caused more turns, and that made batting tougher for us", he added.

Reflecting on his own performance, he mentioned his strategy of playing natural, attacking shots. "I played a lot of sweep shots today, just like I did when I last played against Pakistan. I have not changed my game as I stick to my natural style."

Despite the challenges from the turning ball, Duckett was confident that England will push to extend their innings. "We will try to take the innings as deep as possible tomorrow," he concluded.