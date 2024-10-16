Open Menu

Team Confident To Extend The Innings: Duckett

Muhammad Rameez Published October 16, 2024 | 07:24 PM

Team confident to extend the innings: Duckett

England's opener Ben Duckett said that England was still in a good spot and the game will shift further in the second innings as the team would try to extend the innings

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) England's opener Ben Duckett said that England was still in a good spot and the game will shift further in the second innings as the team would try to extend the innings.

Talking to journalists he said that he was delight after scoring a century on a challenging pitch in the second Test against Pakistan. Duckett acknowledged that the conditions became difficult as the ball began to turn significantly, which led to the team losing wickets in the third session.

Speaking about the game-changing moment, Duckett praised Pakistan for their efforts, saying, "In the third session, Pakistan really turned the game around.

" He also noted that the increased turn might have been due to the newer ball. "It seems like the new ball caused more turns, and that made batting tougher for us", he added.

Reflecting on his own performance, he mentioned his strategy of playing natural, attacking shots. "I played a lot of sweep shots today, just like I did when I last played against Pakistan. I have not changed my game as I stick to my natural style."

Despite the challenges from the turning ball, Duckett was confident that England will push to extend their innings. "We will try to take the innings as deep as possible tomorrow," he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century Ben Duckett Turkish Lira From

Recent Stories

MEPCO catches power pilferer, imposes Rs 5.5m fine

MEPCO catches power pilferer, imposes Rs 5.5m fine

1 minute ago
 World Food Day: Students urged to play role agains ..

World Food Day: Students urged to play role against food wastage

1 minute ago
 Sajid aims to get England out quickly on 3rd day

Sajid aims to get England out quickly on 3rd day

1 minute ago
 Ch Shafay calls on Dr Zakir Naik

Ch Shafay calls on Dr Zakir Naik

4 minutes ago
 World Food Day: CM orders implementing one dish la ..

World Food Day: CM orders implementing one dish law strictly

4 minutes ago
 October 5 protest: ATC extends interim bail of PTI ..

October 5 protest: ATC extends interim bail of PTI leaders

4 minutes ago
Food Authority marks World Food Day in collaborati ..

Food Authority marks World Food Day in collaboration with University of Agricult ..

49 seconds ago
 11 dead, 1,484 injured in Punjab road accidents

11 dead, 1,484 injured in Punjab road accidents

51 seconds ago
 No society can develop without giving equal opport ..

No society can develop without giving equal opportunities to women: PU VC

52 seconds ago
 Punjab University Lecturer at Sports Sciences & Ph ..

Punjab University Lecturer at Sports Sciences & Physical Education Muhammad Abdu ..

54 seconds ago
 PA panel on Information holds introductory meeting

PA panel on Information holds introductory meeting

55 seconds ago
 LCCI president meets Dr Zakir Naik

LCCI president meets Dr Zakir Naik

57 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports