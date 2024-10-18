Open Menu

Team Confident To Win Series: Sajid Khan

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Pakistan’s spinner Sajid Khan expressed team's joy in defeating England and said that the team was confident to win series.

He was talking to the media after he was named player of the match. He shared his thoughts regarding match-winning performance. He said that, whenever he gets an opportunity, he tried to make the most of it.

"Whether I get a chance or not it was the matter of luck, but I always stay focused on my performance," said Sajid.

He expressed the team's joy in defeating England and promised to give their best effort in the upcoming matches. "The entire team was thrilled with this win over England and the team will do everything possible to win the series," he added.

When asked about the Rawalpindi pitch, Sajid commented, "I am not sure if it will be a turning wicket or not that was up to the groundsmen."

He also addressed questions about teammate Aamir Jamal’s fitness, reassuring the media that Jamal was fit and that cramping can happen to anyone.

On his unique wicket celebration style, Sajid explained, "My celebration was natural and I have had this style since my school and college days."

With the series poised for an exciting finish, both teams were preparing for the Rawalpindi Test, where they hope to settle the contest on what could be a decisive pitch.

