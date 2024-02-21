Team fought well, more improvements in next matches: Mike Hesson

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Head Coach of Islamabad United Mike Hesson said that the team fought well to defend the target and there would be more improvement in the next matches.

Holding a press conference after losing the match against Multan Sultans at Multan cricket Stadium on Tuesday, Mike Hesson said that the Islamabad United would also choose to bowl first if they won the toss by keeping in view the pitch conditions but unfortunately it didn't happen.

He said that early wickets took the team under pressure but Salman Ali Agha played a leading role for the team setting up a target of 145 runs.

Mike said that the result of the match could be different if the team managed to make 15 more runs, however, it was a tough competition to defend the target till the second last bowl of the match.

He said that dropped catches could also be a reason for defeat as Naseem Shah was targeting batters in his early spell and the wicket was also difficult to start.

He said that we were using six front line bowlers and Shadab decided to use three spinners that is why Ubaid Shah could complete his four overs spell. He said that Ubaid Shah was improving day by day.

To a question, he said that in first ten overs Sultans bowlers bowled in a good length at the pitch in first ten overs but Salman Ali Agha and Jordan Cox got the team back in the game. He said that the team fought well and attacked the game nicely but could not finish the game well enough.

Hesson, replying another question about third defeat at Multan ground, said that it was quite well to watch the team fighting well in defending the target if the team could manage 15 to 20 more runs there would be run rate pressure on Sultans.

He said that there are certain things to be improved but the team was not worried to play in Multan as we have enjoyed very much.