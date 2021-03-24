UrduPoint.com
Team Green Beat Team White By 2 Runs

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Team Green beat Team White by 2 runs

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Team Green beat Team White in the 50-over Practice Match here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

It was the second and last practice match played between the players of South Africa bound Pakistan cricket squad to give final touch to their preparations.

Chasing the revised target of 320 runs in 50 overs, Team White could score 317- 8 in 47.5 overs. Asif Ali emerged as top scorer from Team White as he hammered 95 runs while Abdullah Shafique slammed 62, Usman Qadir 53, Saud Shakeel 36 and Sharjeel Khan 19 runs. For Team Green, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled brilliantly and grabbed three wickets each for conceding 42, 50 and 63 runs, respectively.

Earlier, Team Green posted 356-8 on the board in 50 overs.

Muhammad Rizwan batted strongly and cracked a classic century as he hammered impressive 112 runs while opening batsman Fakhar Zaman struck 58 runs, Captain Babar Azam contributed with 48 runs, opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq 34 runs and Shaheen Shah Afridi unbeaten 12 runs. For Team White, Faisal Akram and Muhammad Hafeez bowled well and bagged two wickets each for 52 and 18 runs respectively.

Brief Scores: Team Green 356-8 in 50 overs (M Rizwan 112, Fakhar Zaman 58, Babar Azam 48 Imam 34, Shaheen 12 not out; Faisal Akram 2-52, M Hafeez 2-18).

Team White (Revised Target 320 in 50 overs) 317 all out in 47.5 overs (Asif Ali 95, Usman Qadir 53, Abdullah Shafique 62, Saud Shakeel 36, Sharjeel Khan 19; Haris Rauf 3-42, M Nawaz 3-50, Shaheen Shah 3-63).

Result: Team Green won by 2 runs.

