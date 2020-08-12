UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Team Management Isolates Hafeez After His Golfing Stint

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 11:16 PM

Team management isolates Hafeez after his golfing stint

The team cricket management has decided to isolate former captain, Muhammad Hafeez until he returns a negative COVID-19 test after he was photographed with a member of the public after playing golf in Southampton, England

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The team cricket management has decided to isolate former captain, Muhammad Hafeez until he returns a negative COVID-19 test after he was photographed with a member of the public after playing golf in Southampton, England.

The team management taking notice of the matter said on Wednesday "This morning, Mohammad Hafeez went to a golf course, which is adjacent to the team hotel and part of the bio-secure bubble. During the golf round, he was photographed with a member of the public, which he subsequently posted on his social media account.

"As it was evident from the photograph that Hafeez had breached the two-metre social distancing protocol and following a consultation process with the team doctor, the team management has decided to isolate him until he returns a negative COVID-19 test.

"Hafeez underwent the COVID-19 test late Wednesday afternoon and the result is expected at some stage on Thursday." The decision to put Hafeez in isolation has been taken for his and, the safety and security of everyone around him. The team management believes it was an inadvertent mistake, but a good reminder for everyone on the importance of following the bio-secure protocols, which have been designed for the health and safety of everyone involved in the series.

"The team management has updated the England and Wales Cricket board of its decision."Hafeez is not amongst the 20 players shortlisted for the ongoing three-match Test series against England.

Related Topics

Cricket Social Media Hotel Doctor Southampton Wales Mohammad Hafeez From

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews results of De ..

5 minutes ago

CBUAE sheds light on Youth Council&#039;s strategi ..

6 minutes ago

Ducab Group announces profitable H1 2020 despite C ..

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank reports H1 2020 net profit ..

21 minutes ago

Emaar Properties reports H1 revenues of AED9 bn; A ..

36 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Affairs Minister ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.