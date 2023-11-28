Team Muhammad Aslam clinches hockey title

Team Muhammad Aslam won the title of International Musheer Rabbani Memorial 5 A Side Hockey Tournament 2023 by defeating Team Abdul Azeem Khan by 2-0 in the final at Mini Astro Turf of KHA Sports Complex

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Team Muhammad Aslam won the title of International Musheer Rabbani Memorial 5 A Side Hockey Tournament 2023 by defeating Team Abdul Azeem Khan by 2-0 in the final at Mini Astro Turf of KHA sports Complex.

The tournament was organized by Rabbani Hockey Club in collaboration with Karachi Hockey Association, a communique said on Tuesday.

6 teams participated in this tournament. The chief guest of the final match was Rameez Ahmed Chowdary business Head middle East and Africa Tech Matter UAE,

Olympian Hanif Khan along with Amir Akhtar Director Dallas Field Hockey USA Master Manager

Head of the State of Oklahoma Distributed medals, Shields and cash prices to the participants and officials.

Details of Winners are as under with match details:

Winner: Team Muhammad Aslam.

Runner: Team Abdul Azeem Khan.

3rd Position: Team Munawwar uz Zaman.

Man of the Final Match: Mubashir Atif.

Player of the Tournament: Haris Naseer.

Best Defender Senior: Zafeer Ahmed.

Best Defender Junior: Shahid Balti.

Best Midfielder: Mohsin Nawaz.

Emerging Players: Tanveer Ali & Abdul Sami.

Best Forward: Fakhir Ali & Mubashir Atif.

Top Scorer: Shahzaib Arbab

1st Semifinal

Muhammad Aslam beat Abdul Naeem Khan by (3-2)

Goal Scorers

Muhammad Aslam

3 Shahzaib Arbab (6,8,16mins)

Abdul Naeem Khan

1 Fakhir Ali (3mins)

1 Saad Alam (17mins)

Man of the Match Zafeer Ahmed (Muhammad Aslam)

2nd Semifinal

Abdul Azeem Khan beat Munawwar Uz Zaman by (1-0)

Goal Scorers

Abdul Azeem Khan

1 Mohsin Nawaz (19mins)

Man of the Match Mohsin Nawaz (Abdul Azeem Khan).