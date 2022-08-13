The Margalla Trail Runners on Saturday named 'Team Pakistan' athletes for the Backyard Ultra World National Championship to be held on October 15

Backyard Ultra was the biggest and longest ultra-running event in the world. Where "There is No Finish, There is only One Finisher, The Last One Standing". The said event would be held on October 15 around 50 countries. Each country/team would organize the championship and Pakistan was holding it here in F9 Park.

The top 15 athletes of Margalla Backyard Ultra would represent Pakistani Team in Backyard Ultra World National Championship with the top athletes of 50 different countries at a global level.

Besides the announcement of team, the championship shirt, support for Team Pakistan, and the registration opening of the 2nd edition of Margalla Backyard Ultra was also held here at F-9 Park. Fida Muhmmad was the current Champion of Margalla Backyard Ultra who did 26 laps in the 1st Edition.

The team for the Backyard Ultra World National Championship includes Fida Muhammad, Muhammad Ramzan Sajid, Hassan Habib, Faisal Zafar, Ghulam Mujtaba Nasir, Jamal Said, Khaleeq Ur Rehman, Muhammad Usman Khan, Muhammad Awais, Javed Ali, Raja Farhan Kiyani, Abdur Rehman, Harris Shaikh, Muhammad Fahad Usman Khan and Rehman Azhar.

Backyard ultra was a form of ultra-marathon race where competitors must consecutively run laps with a distance of 6.706km or exactly 6706 meters (4.167 miles) in less than one hour. When each lap is completed, the remaining time within the hour is typically used to recover for the next hour's lap, which starts at the top of the hour. Runners continue to run laps till there was only one runner left then he or she is declared the finisher/winner once they run the last lap, within the hour.