UrduPoint.com

Team Remington Pharma Stars Win LPC Super League 2023

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 02, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Team Remington Pharma Stars win LPC Super League 2023

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :By Sohail Ali Team Remington Pharma stars won the LPC Super League 2023 after defeating FG/Din Polo Warriors by 9-4 in the final played here at the Lahore Polo Club on Sunday.

Hamza Mawaz Khan's outstanding performance helped team Remington Pharma Stars win the final by 9-4 against FG/Din Polo Warriors. Hamza, hero of the final, hammered six superb goals for Remington Stars while Ahmed Zubair Butt contributed with two goals and emerging young player Basel Faisal Khokhar struck one goal. Sheikh Muhammad Raffay scored three goals and Bilal Hayat Noon scored one goal for FG/Din Polo.

Speaking on the occasion, Basel Faisal Khokhar of Remington Pharma Stars said: "The 2022-23 season has been very good for Remington Pharma. I have won three eight-goal tournaments and an Under-19 event and now clinched the LPC Super League title. All this is the result of the prayers of my parents and the hard work of the team." Earlier in the subsidiary final, Pebble Breakers defeated Master Paints/Diamond Paints by a narrow margin of 5-4½.

The Super League awards were also distributed during the prize distribution ceremony. The best mare of the match was awarded to Remington Pharma Director Dr. Faisal Khokhar's mare Ice. The most valuable player award was handed over to Hamza Mawaz Khan, who also earned the award for scoring the most goals in the tournament.

The amateur player of the league award was claimed by Basel Faisal Khokhar. The patron of the league award was given to Din Polo's Sheikh Muhammad Farhad while the fair play award was given to Ibrahim Sultan.

Former polo player Maj (Rtd) Javed Mawaz was the chief guest on this occasion and gave away winning trophy to team Remington Pharma Stars. Other notables present on the occasion were Lahore Polo Club President Umar Sadiq, executive committee members and a large number of polo players, who witnessed and enjoyed the enthralling final of the Super League.

Related Topics

Lahore Polo Young Basel Sunday Event All Best

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Majlis begins Monday featuring glo ..

Sharjah Ramadan Majlis begins Monday featuring global, Arab sports icons, cultur ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Autism Centre launches its 17th annual autis ..

Dubai Autism Centre launches its 17th annual autism awareness campaign

1 hour ago
 Saudi Arabia to implement voluntary oil output cut ..

Saudi Arabia to implement voluntary oil output cut of 500,000 bpd from May to ye ..

1 hour ago
 UAE will voluntarily cut oil output by 144,000 bpd ..

UAE will voluntarily cut oil output by 144,000 bpd from May through year-end: Su ..

3 hours ago
 Tourism must adapt to post-pandemic environment to ..

Tourism must adapt to post-pandemic environment to drive growth in Emerging Asia

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.