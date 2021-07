Team rosters of inaugural edition of KPL

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The draft event of the inaugural edition of the Kashmir Premiere League (2021) took place here at a local hotel on late Saturday.

The event saw six of the KPL (Karnataka Premier League) franchises pick their respective teams and all the team owners affianced industry experts including coaches, former cricketers and other professionals all in a bid to get an optimal team combination, and a team which could claim the inaugural title.

Here is what the team rosters look like after the drafting: Muzaffrabad Tigers: Muhammad Hafeez (c), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sohail Tanveer, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Wasim, Arshad Iqbal, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohail Akhtar, Usama Mir, Anwar Ali, Arsalan Arif, Tahir Hussain, Inzmam Ul Haq, Usman Arshad, Taimoor Sultan Mirpur Royals: Shoaib Malik (c), Owais Shah, Sharjeel Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Irfan, Salman Irshad, Amad Butt, Mukhtar Ahmed, Abrar Ahmad, Muhammad Akhlaq, Shadab Majeed, Danyal Allah Ditta, Muhammad Taha, Ammad Alam Baagh Stallion: Shadab Khan (c), Phil Mustard, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Umaid Asif, Rohail Nair, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Imran, Zeeshan Malik, Usman Mughal, Zeeshan Zameer, Furqan Shafique, Safyan Moqeem, Muhammad Junaid, Amir Sohail Kotli Lions: Fakhar Zaman (c), Monty Panesar, Kamran Akmal, Asif Ali, Usman Qadir, Imran Khan, Akif Javed, Khalid Usman, Irfanullah Shah, Junaid Ali, Abdullah Syed, Syed Haashim Ali, Hassan Raza, Yasir Jan, Abdul Rehman Rawlakot Hawks: Shahid Afridi (c), Matt Prior, Mohammad Husnain, Hussain Talat, Ahmed Shehzad,Danish Aziz, Waqas Maqsood, Zafar Gohar, Bismillah Khan, M Imran Randhawa, Kashif Ali, Faisal Altaf,Zaman Khan, Samiullah Afridi, Shahid Ilyas.