Team selected for Inter-division Athletic competitions

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) The Divisional sports Department has selected athletic team to participate in the Inter-division competitions to be held in Lahore.

In this connection, the Sports Department arranged 100 metre, 200 metre, 400 metre, 800 metre race, 400x4 metre relay race, javelin throw, shot put, high jump and long jump contests at Firdous Colony Jhang Road.

The players belonging to Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot district participated in the contests and showed excellent performance.

Divisional Sports Officer Chaudhry Tariq Nazir, District Sports Officer Sajida Lateef, Hajji Muhammad Rafi, Mudassar Baig, Muhammad Bashir, Rana Saleem, Naheed Raza and others were also present.