Team Sindh Wins Inaugural National Women Blind Cricket C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 13, 2022 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Sindh downed Punjab by seven wickets in the Inaugural National Women Blind Cricket Championship here at the Bhutto Cricket Ground G-7 on Sunday.

Batting first, Punjab piled up a total of 171 runs for 2. Tayba Fathima was the highest scorer with 84 runs. In reply, Sindh achieved the target in 14.5 overs. Kiran Shahzadi was the pick of the batters as he attained 78 runs and was also declared player of the match. The winner and runner up teams were awarded with trophies and cash prizes.

It may be mentioned that the Australian High Commission sponsored a six-day cricket training and tournament for visually impaired women and girls from across Pakistan, organised in collaboration with the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) from March 8 to 13.

The training builds on Australia's support to PBCC in the formation of Pakistan's first blind women cricket team in 2018, which played its first international Twenty20 game in 2020.

Speaking at the award-giving ceremony at the conclusion of the training, Australian High Commission's (AHC) Chargé d'Affaires, Bryce Hutchesson shared that Australia's support aims to provide more women and girls with disabilities the opportunity to enjoy sport, compete and demonstrate their ability.

"Sport can help reduce gender stereotypes and negative perceptions associated with people with disabilities. Australia and Pakistan share a passion for cricket, so we are happy to support the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council's efforts to bring women and girls living with disabilities into the sport," he said.

Coaches Masood Jan and Abdul Razzak, who coached the national blind men's team, helped these players push their boundaries.

Meanwhile, Director Marketing PBCC, Bilal Satti said, "Cricket for the blind is a highly competitive game which enables people with visual impairment to become people of vision a vision of an accessible future full of exciting opportunities for all."Anwar Ali Sial Director Finance PBCC finance and other officials and players were also present at the final.

