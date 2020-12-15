Team Syria defeat Serbians 70-55 to win Dubai Community Basketball Cup, India finish third

A team of Syrian expatriates were the toast of their compatriots at Al Nasr Sports Club last weekend as they defeated Team Serbia to win the Dubai Community Basketball Cup, which was organised by Jam Sports Academy in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020) A team of Syrian expatriates were the toast of their compatriots at Al Nasr Sports Club last weekend as they defeated Team Serbia to win the Dubai Community Basketball Cup, which was organised by Jam Sports Academy in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council.

Cheered on by their fans from the stands, as well as the Syrian Consul General, the Syrian team defeated Serbia 70-55 in the final of the 8-team men’s tournament, which also featured teams representing the Philippines, India, Lebanon, Turkey, France and Sri Lanka.

Syria picked up the cream of the individual awards as well, with Amer Al Sati winning the Most Valuable Player award, and Humam Karkukli picking up the Best Coach award. The Syrian captain Tarek Al Husari, meanwhile, was adjudged the Ideal Player of the tournament.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Syria had defeated India 85-63, while Serbia had prevailed 66-52 over the Philippines. The Indians later defeated the Philippines in the third-place play-off.

With natives of more than 200 countries calling Dubai their home, Dubai Sports Council has been regularly launching new initiatives and adding new events to its calendar for the benefit of every member of Dubai’s diverse community, providing them with an opportunity to compete in their favourite sports in a fun-filled environment, and encouraging them to embrace a physically active lifestyle.

The Council has also been working with and encouraging partners in the private sector to join its community initiatives and support the wise leadership’s vision of turning Dubai into one of the most physically active places on the planet, and creating a vibrant, healthy and happy community.

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

MVP: Amer Al Sati (Syria)

Best Scorer: Aristide Mendi (France)

Best Rebounder: Sidheek Razak (India)

Best Assist: Ron Sanshez (Philippines)

Best 3 points Shooter: Archie Croz (Philippines)

Best Stealer: Albert Zeinon (Lebanon)

Best Sportsmanship: Hisham Smires (France)

Best Coach: Humam Karkukli (Syria)

Best Manager: Charlen (Philippines)