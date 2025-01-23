Team to focus on big scores in 2nd test: Saud

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Pakistan Test vice-captain Saud Shakeel has emphasized the importance of playing with a big-score mindset as the team gears up for the second Test against West Indies.

Speaking to the media at Multan Cricket Stadium during the practice session on Thursday, Shakeel said, "In Test cricket, the most crucial aspect is putting up big scores and our approach will be focused on building a substantial total and executing the tasks assigned to us."

Reflecting on his performance, Shakeel expressed his desire to contribute to the team’s success. He said that his goal is always to help the team win through his performance. Rankings are important and being in the top 10 is a proud achievement but what matters most is the team’s success, he remarked.

The left-hander also highlighted the challenges of playing on difficult pitches. "The pitch here was quite challenging, but it was an opportunity to improve.

Great players become great by performing on such tracks. I believe our domestic cricket should feature more pitches like these to prepare players better," he added.

Shakeel praised the team environment following their win in the first Test. He said that the dressing room atmosphere after the first win is fantastic, adding that the openers have the ability to perform, and when they get the opportunity, they will deliver.

Addressing the importance of facing the new ball, he said, "The new ball is always tricky, especially on grassy pitches and it demands proper technique and focus. We are prepared to tackle these challenges in the upcoming match", he maintained.

Pakistan, buoyed by their positive start, aim to carry forward the momentum in the second Test while maintaining a strong focus on execution and adaptability.