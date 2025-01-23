Open Menu

Team To Focus On Big Scores In 2nd Test: Saud

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 23, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Team to focus on big scores in 2nd test: Saud

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Pakistan Test vice-captain Saud Shakeel has emphasized the importance of playing with a big-score mindset as the team gears up for the second Test against West Indies.

Speaking to the media at Multan Cricket Stadium during the practice session on Thursday, Shakeel said, "In Test cricket, the most crucial aspect is putting up big scores and our approach will be focused on building a substantial total and executing the tasks assigned to us."

Reflecting on his performance, Shakeel expressed his desire to contribute to the team’s success. He said that his goal is always to help the team win through his performance. Rankings are important and being in the top 10 is a proud achievement but what matters most is the team’s success, he remarked.

The left-hander also highlighted the challenges of playing on difficult pitches. "The pitch here was quite challenging, but it was an opportunity to improve.

Great players become great by performing on such tracks. I believe our domestic cricket should feature more pitches like these to prepare players better," he added.

Shakeel praised the team environment following their win in the first Test. He said that the dressing room atmosphere after the first win is fantastic, adding that the openers have the ability to perform, and when they get the opportunity, they will deliver.

Addressing the importance of facing the new ball, he said, "The new ball is always tricky, especially on grassy pitches and it demands proper technique and focus. We are prepared to tackle these challenges in the upcoming match", he maintained.

Pakistan, buoyed by their positive start, aim to carry forward the momentum in the second Test while maintaining a strong focus on execution and adaptability.

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Netherlands

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Netherlands

27 seconds ago
 LHC summons woman who had accused Babar Azam of ra ..

LHC summons woman who had accused Babar Azam of rape

5 minutes ago
 Sunita Marshall reveals her dark complexion benefi ..

Sunita Marshall reveals her dark complexion benefitted her a lot in modeling

17 minutes ago
 Imran Khan ends negotiations with govt

Imran Khan ends negotiations with govt

31 minutes ago
 Rakhi Sawant ready to visit Pakistan to meet Hania ..

Rakhi Sawant ready to visit Pakistan to meet Hania Aamir

44 minutes ago
 TRENDS participates in Cairo International Book Fa ..

TRENDS participates in Cairo International Book Fair with over 350 research-base ..

45 minutes ago
Police recover important evidence in Saif Ali Khan ..

Police recover important evidence in Saif Ali Khan attack case

53 minutes ago
 SBP beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited by sev ..

SBP beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited by seven wickets

1 hour ago
 TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewa ..

TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewable Energy'

2 hours ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration fo ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 2025

3 hours ago
 Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilater ..

Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empoweri ..

3 hours ago
 UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food securi ..

UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food security in Chad following directive ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports