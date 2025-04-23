Team to overcome mistakes in next matches: Sikandar Raza

Following Lahore Qalandars’ 33-run loss to Multan Sultans in the HBL PSL X, star all-rounder Sikandar Raza spoke candidly to the media, acknowledging Multan’s dominance while reaffirming his team's unity and determination

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Following Lahore Qalandars’ 33-run loss to Multan Sultans in the HBL PSL X, star all-rounder Sikandar Raza spoke candidly to the media, acknowledging Multan’s dominance while reaffirming his team's unity and determination.

Holding a press conference after the match at Multan Cricket Stadium, he said that Multan Sultans played excellent cricket. They outperformed us in all three departments, batting, bowling and fielding, which was why they deserved to win. He dismissed concerns about team morale stating that body language does not matter, the team was united and it was the strength.

Reflecting on Lahore's chase of a daunting 229-run target, Raza noted the challenge: “Chasing 229 under any conditions was tough. Mistakes happen when you are under scoreboard pressure.

But credit goes to Multan, they handled the conditions better.”

The Zimbabwean international emphasized the need for continued improvement. “There was room for progress in every aspect. With the innovations we have seen in other leagues, I hope the PSL continues to evolve as well.”

Raza remained optimistic. “We are heading to Lahore now. Hopefully, the upcoming matches will be played in front of packed houses. The game just is not the same without the crowd.”

He also acknowledged the supportive Multan fans and said that the crowd was fantastic and the cricket loses its flavor without them. Commenting on the conditions, he said that the team came from Karachi, and while the training days were hot, the weather was more favorable today.