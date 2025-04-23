Team To Overcome Mistakes In Next Matches: Sikandar Raza
Muhammad Rameez Published April 23, 2025 | 07:31 PM
Following Lahore Qalandars’ 33-run loss to Multan Sultans in the HBL PSL X, star all-rounder Sikandar Raza spoke candidly to the media, acknowledging Multan’s dominance while reaffirming his team's unity and determination
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Following Lahore Qalandars’ 33-run loss to Multan Sultans in the HBL PSL X, star all-rounder Sikandar Raza spoke candidly to the media, acknowledging Multan’s dominance while reaffirming his team's unity and determination.
Holding a press conference after the match at Multan Cricket Stadium, he said that Multan Sultans played excellent cricket. They outperformed us in all three departments, batting, bowling and fielding, which was why they deserved to win. He dismissed concerns about team morale stating that body language does not matter, the team was united and it was the strength.
Reflecting on Lahore's chase of a daunting 229-run target, Raza noted the challenge: “Chasing 229 under any conditions was tough. Mistakes happen when you are under scoreboard pressure.
But credit goes to Multan, they handled the conditions better.”
The Zimbabwean international emphasized the need for continued improvement. “There was room for progress in every aspect. With the innovations we have seen in other leagues, I hope the PSL continues to evolve as well.”
Raza remained optimistic. “We are heading to Lahore now. Hopefully, the upcoming matches will be played in front of packed houses. The game just is not the same without the crowd.”
He also acknowledged the supportive Multan fans and said that the crowd was fantastic and the cricket loses its flavor without them. Commenting on the conditions, he said that the team came from Karachi, and while the training days were hot, the weather was more favorable today.
Recent Stories
Ramiz Raja under fire on social media topic after mentioning IPL at PSL X presen ..
PSL 2025 Match 13 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..
Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt
Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan
Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew
No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC
PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Trump says won't fire Fed chief, signals China tariffs will come down
More Stories From Sports
-
Ramiz Raja under fire on social media topic after mentioning IPL at PSL X presentation15 seconds ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 13 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win48 minutes ago
-
South Punjab’s first Padel Tennis Court to be built in 45 days in Multan: commissioner2 hours ago
-
Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available for PSL X matches3 hours ago
-
PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style4 hours ago
-
Neeraj Chopra Announces Historic Javelin Throw Event in Bengaluru, Arshad Nadeem’s Friendly Withdr ..6 hours ago
-
Team to overcome mistakes in next matches: Sikandar Raza2 minutes ago
-
Yasir Khan vows to carry momentum in next matches2 minutes ago
-
Multan Sultans secure 1st victory in PSL X by defeating Qalandars2 minutes ago
-
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner20 hours ago
-
Dutch hockey legend Bovelander to visit Pakistan for training clinic23 hours ago
-
Karachi King's Aamir fined for violation1 day ago