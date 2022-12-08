UrduPoint.com

Team To Overcome Mistakes Of Previous Game, Says Babar Azam

Muhammad Rameez Published December 08, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Team to overcome mistakes of previous game, says Babar Azam

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam has said that efforts would be made to play cricket game as per planning and conditions to win the second test match against England and mistakes of the previous game would also be overcome.

Holding a press conference on Thursday at Multan Cricket Stadium, Babar Azam said that the pitch looks dry which would be helpful for spinners.

He said that discussion was underway and processed for the announcement of the final eleven in the second test match. He said that planning could not be changed after a single match or inning but the team would play the game with full confidence.

He said that players were committed and devoted to performing at their best by learning from the mistakes of the previous game.

"The Rawalpindi Test was in our hands but due to our own mistakes we failed to win the Test match because back-to-back fall of wickets cost us the match," he said.

He said that the fast bowling combination was being discussed after the injury of Harif Rauf.

To a question, he said that four main fast bowlers played the game of all three formats but now we have decided to take care of the main bowlers by keeping in view the upcoming important matches and series.

He brushed aside the notion that he is under any sort of pressure ahead of the second Test against England in Multan. He reiterated that he doesn't have to prove anything to anyone, "I am under no pressure and always try to give my best on the field," he added.

"I don't have to prove anything regarding my credentials as a player as I always tried to enjoy my cricket and learn from my mistakes," Babar said. "I don't focus on what people say about me, my only aim was to help Pakistan win with my performance," he added.

Pakistan has made comebacks in the past and can do the same in the future as well," he said. The Pakistan skipper also spoke about the future of veteran batter Azhar Ali, who has struggled for runs in the recent domestic season.

"Azhar Ali is a senior player and I will support him as captain but it is up to Azhar Ali himself to decide his future," he said.

He said that planning for all formats of the game was different and added that Pakistan would enter the ground with the best strategies and best playing eleven with an aim to win the match.

