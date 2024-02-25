Team To Perform Better In Next Matches: Saud
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 25, 2024 | 09:20 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Quetta Gladiators left-hand batsman Saud Shakeel said that the team would bounce back and perform better in the upcoming matches.
He was talking to media persons in a press conference after losing a match from Multan Sultan at Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
He said that he got a chance to perform but he failed to utilize it perfectly. He said that there was no issue with the middle order batsmen as their performance was satisfactory but win and defeat was part of the game.
He said that all energies would be utilized in the next matches to win the remaining matches.
To a question about bowling first, he said that the team won the last matches after chasing the target and they were expecting to continue the momentum.
He said that the rival team also has the right to win if they perform better than us, so, it was not possible for Muhammad Amir to get wickets in every match.
To another question, Saud said that it was a jam-packed stadium and lauded the people for expressing their love and support for the cricket. He said that there was no pressure of Multan Sultans on Quetta Gladiators even at their home ground.
He said that senior player Sarfraz Ahmed was under treatment after an injury in the match.
