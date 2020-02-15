UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Team USA Rallies To Beat Team World In Rising Stars Contest

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 12:38 PM

Team USA rallies to beat Team World in Rising Stars contest

Team USA outgunned Team World 151-131 in the NBA's Rising Stars event on Friday in a game that lacked little semblance of defense even before it deteriorated into an unofficial dunk contest

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Team USA outgunned Team World 151-131 in the NBA's Rising stars event on Friday in a game that lacked little semblance of defense even before it deteriorated into an unofficial dunk contest.

As Team USA put the contest out of reach in the fourth quarter, the players stepped aside to let the impromptu dunking take place, featuring Team USA' Zion Williamson.

The forward even bent the basket with one of his rim-shaking dunks earlier in the game.

Golden State Warriors player Eric Paschall led Team USA with 23 points, and Canadian RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks had a game-high 27 points for Team World at the United Center arena in Chicago.

Williamson, who plays for the New Orleans Pelicans, finished with 14 points.

Miles Bridges of Team USA was named MVP of the game after scoring 20 points.

Team USA seized command in the third quarter when they showed their offensive prowess by outscoring Team World 44-24.

Bridges connected on three-pointers in back-to-back possessions to cut a 12-point lead in half with five-minutes left in the third quarter.

Three minutes later, Charlotte's Devonte' Graham made a pair of threes to put Team USA ahead 104-103. It was their first lead since the opening minutes of the game.

Team World led 81-71 at the half after Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic sank a shot from half-court with two seconds remaining in the second quarter.

The game was part of the weekend festivities leading up to the All-Star Game on Sunday night.

Related Topics

USA World Lead Charlotte New Orleans Dallas Chicago New York Sunday Event From

Recent Stories

NAB has once again summoned former Punjab Law Mini ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistani student cured, discharged from hospital ..

2 minutes ago

UN chief sets to arrive in Islamabad Sunday to dis ..

3 minutes ago

UN General Secretary Antonio  Guerres will arrive ..

40 minutes ago

Using the body's natural cycle to improve shift wo ..

3 minutes ago

How mitochondria respond to exercise, high fat die ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.