Teams announced for Billie Jean King Cup

With less than one month to go, the 12 nations competing in the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Finals have announced their teams for culmination of the women's World Cup of Tennis at Estadio de La Caruja in Seville, Spain on November 7 to 12.

Seven of the world’s top 20 would represent their nations next month including Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan), Marketa Vondrousova (Czechia), Caroline Garcia (France) and Madison Keys (USA). World No. 15 Belinda Bencic would lead reigning champions Switzerland’s defence of their title, while Paula Badosa will spearhead hosts Spain, said a press release.

The teams would go head-to-head across four round-robin groups of three, before the four group winners qualify for the semi-finals and ultimately the final, which was won by Switzerland for the first time last year.

Australia: Kimberly Birrell, Storm Hunter, Daria Saville, Ajla Tomljanovic, Ellen Perez, Alicia Molik (Captain).

Canada: Leylah Fernandez, Rebecca Marino, Eugenie Bouchard, Marina Stakusic, Gabriela Dabrowski, Captain: Heidi El Tabakh.

Czechia: Marketa Vondrousova, Karolina Muchova, Barbora Krejcikova, Linda Noskova, Katerina Siniakova, Captain: Petr Pala.

France: Caroline Garcia, Varvara Gracheva, Clara Burel, Alize Cornet, Kristina Mladenovic, Captain: Julien Benneteau.

Germany- Tatjana Maria, Anna-Lena Friedsam, Laura Siegemund, Eva Lys, Jule Niemeier, Captain: Rainer Schüttler.

Italy- Jasmine Paolini, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Martina Trevisan, Lucia Bronzetti, Lucrezia Stefanini, Captain: Tathiana Garbin.

Kazakhstan- Elena Rybakina, Yulia Putintseva, Zhibek Kulambayeva, Aruzhan Sagandikova, Anna Danilina, Captain: Yaroslava Shvedova.

Poland- Magda Linette, Magdalena Frech, Katarzyna Kawa, Weronika Falkowska, Captain: Dawid Celt.

Slovenia- Tamara Zidansek, Kaja Juvan, Veronika Erjavec, Nina Potocnik, Ela Nala Milic, Captain: Andrej Krasevec.

Spain- Paula Badosa, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Rebeka Masarova, Cristina Bucsa, Marina Bassols Ribera, Captain: Anabel Medina Garrigues.

Switzerland- Belinda Bencic, Viktorija Golubic, Celine Naef, Jil Teichmann, Captain: Heinz Guenthardt.

USA- Madison Keys, Sofia Kenin, Danielle Collins, Sloane Stephens, Taylor Townsend, Captain: Kathy Rinaldi.