PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :The star team Peshawar Falcons attracted the bidders the most with highest bid recorded in the Team auction ceremony of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey League held here at Lala Rafique Sports Arena, Qayyum Sports Complex on Thursday.

Director General (DG) sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Director Development Saleem Raza, District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah, Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Syed Jaffar Khan and large number of bidders, mostly hailing from Peshawar were also present.

The hockey teams auction was started with the recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by National Anthem and when the Names of the all the eight participating teams were displayed it was Peshawar Falcon Team that recorded the highest bidding of Rs. 1,060,000.

The auction of eight teams for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Hockey League-2021, which is going to be organized and financed by the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Mahmood Khan, from September 30, each of the bidders have been given a due chance to bid for their interested team among eight participating team's logo put on display.

The Tribal Bears, Malakand Tigers, Kohat Eagles, Dera Ismail Khan Stallions, Bannu Panthers and Hazara Warriors were the other teams put on auctions during the ceremony.

The Peshawar Falcons was bought by Umair Khan for Rs. 1,060,000, Bannu Panthers bought Shehzad Qaiser for Rs 10,00,000, DI Khan Stallions also bought by Alham Group for Rs 1 million, Kohat Eagles and GGDCL bought for Rs 1 million while Malakand Tigers were bought by Wajiha Ul Hassan for Rs 9 lakh.

DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak said that the auction was kept open in which a large number of parties participated and it is hoped that this first hockey league in history will be a success. Its matches will be held in other districts including Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium, Islamia College Hockey Ground in Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat, Bannu, Mardan, Charsadda for which preparations have been completed.

The first match of the league will be played between Peshawar Falcons and Bannu Panthers on September 30. The matches of the League would be given live courage for which adequate arrangements have been made.

He said the dates would also be decided in later course of time after finalizing the Telecasting rights with whom talks have continued and hopefully all matches of the League would go live.