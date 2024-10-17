Open Menu

Teams Confirm Participation In SA Cross Country C'ship

Muhammad Rameez Published October 17, 2024 | 06:44 PM

Teams confirm participation in SA Cross Country C'ship

India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives have confirmed their participation in the South Asian Cross Country Athletic Championship to be held on November 24 in the Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives have confirmed their participation in the South Asian Cross Country Athletic Championship to be held on November 24 in the Federal Capital.

According to Chairman, South Asia Athletics Maj Gen (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi two men's categories events will be held in the championship, including men's senior and under-20.

He said that seven countries will participate the mega event, including host Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Maldives, Nepal and Bhutan.

He said that for the first time in the country's history, Pakistan will host the Cross Country Athletics Championship.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Bangladesh Sri Lanka Bhutan Maldives Nepal November Event Asia

Recent Stories

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain's briefing ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain's briefing on important topics and memor ..

9 minutes ago
 APHC highlights plight of detained Hurriyat leader ..

APHC highlights plight of detained Hurriyat leaders & activists

1 minute ago
 Al-Shifa Trust urges govt to establish Eye’s hos ..

Al-Shifa Trust urges govt to establish Eye’s hospitals at tehsil level

1 minute ago
 CDA Chairman lauds field workers for successful ho ..

CDA Chairman lauds field workers for successful hosting of SCO Moot

1 minute ago
 SAU organizes roadshow for Huawei ICT skills compe ..

SAU organizes roadshow for Huawei ICT skills competition

3 minutes ago
 Senate passes Deposit Protection, Establishment of ..

Senate passes Deposit Protection, Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakis ..

3 minutes ago
District Admin collaborates with local industries ..

District Admin collaborates with local industries for student internships

6 minutes ago
 Senate session likely to continue till Oct 29

Senate session likely to continue till Oct 29

6 minutes ago
 DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful conclusio ..

DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful conclusion of SCO CHG conference

6 minutes ago
 SCCI, ICMAP to hold joint sessions for guidance on ..

SCCI, ICMAP to hold joint sessions for guidance on business rules, regulations

3 minutes ago
 Eight illegal buildings demolished

Eight illegal buildings demolished

6 minutes ago
 Election Tribunal transfer case: PTI’s plea for ..

Election Tribunal transfer case: PTI’s plea for one more week time rejected

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports