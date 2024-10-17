Teams Confirm Participation In SA Cross Country C'ship
Muhammad Rameez Published October 17, 2024 | 06:44 PM
India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives have confirmed their participation in the South Asian Cross Country Athletic Championship to be held on November 24 in the Federal Capital
According to Chairman, South Asia Athletics Maj Gen (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi two men's categories events will be held in the championship, including men's senior and under-20.
He said that seven countries will participate the mega event, including host Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Maldives, Nepal and Bhutan.
He said that for the first time in the country's history, Pakistan will host the Cross Country Athletics Championship.
