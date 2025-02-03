Teams Gear Up For FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) With just one month remaining till the start of the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup Chile 2025, the excitement is palpable as teams and fans alike gear up for this landmark event.
From February 23 to March 2, Santiago, Chile, will host the third edition of the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup, showcasing some of the most promising women’s hockey teams from around the globe, said a press release.
The FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup represents a crucial platform for teams ranked outside of the FIH Hockey Pro League, to demonstrate their capabilities on the world stage against some of the toughest opponents.
The tournament continues to act as a gateway to the elite levels of international competition, with the winner getting an opportunity to participate in the following season of the FIH Hockey Pro League.
This event will see eight teams battling it out for the title and promotion to the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025/26.
Pool A: Canada, Chile, Japan, United States; Pool B: Ireland, New Zealand, Scotland, South Korea.
These teams will bring their A-game to Santiago, each aiming to seize the opportunity to elevate their status in the international hockey community.
The competition starts off with pool matches. Each team will play against every other team in their pool once, with the top two teams from each pool advancing to the knockout stage, culminating in the grand final on March 2, where the new champions will be crowned.
FIH President Tayyab Ikram, speaking about the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup Chile 2025 said, “On behalf of FIH, I would like to express our sincerest thanks to all stakeholders involved in the organisation of this Nations Cup, starting with the local authorities the City of Santiago in particular and the Chilean Hockey Federation for their hospitality and professionalism. In its first two editions, the Nations Cup, involving some of the best teams in the world, has proven to be a really exciting tournament.”
