Open Menu

Teams Gear Up For FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 03, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Teams gear up for FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) With just one month remaining till the start of the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup Chile 2025, the excitement is palpable as teams and fans alike gear up for this landmark event.

From February 23 to March 2, Santiago, Chile, will host the third edition of the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup, showcasing some of the most promising women’s hockey teams from around the globe, said a press release.

The FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup represents a crucial platform for teams ranked outside of the FIH Hockey Pro League, to demonstrate their capabilities on the world stage against some of the toughest opponents.

The tournament continues to act as a gateway to the elite levels of international competition, with the winner getting an opportunity to participate in the following season of the FIH Hockey Pro League.

This event will see eight teams battling it out for the title and promotion to the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025/26.

Pool A: Canada, Chile, Japan, United States; Pool B: Ireland, New Zealand, Scotland, South Korea.

These teams will bring their A-game to Santiago, each aiming to seize the opportunity to elevate their status in the international hockey community.

The competition starts off with pool matches. Each team will play against every other team in their pool once, with the top two teams from each pool advancing to the knockout stage, culminating in the grand final on March 2, where the new champions will be crowned.

FIH President Tayyab Ikram, speaking about the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup Chile 2025 said, “On behalf of FIH, I would like to express our sincerest thanks to all stakeholders involved in the organisation of this Nations Cup, starting with the local authorities the City of Santiago in particular and the Chilean Hockey Federation for their hospitality and professionalism. In its first two editions, the Nations Cup, involving some of the best teams in the world, has proven to be a really exciting tournament.”

Recent Stories

EU expresses concern over Israeli ban on UNRWA ope ..

EU expresses concern over Israeli ban on UNRWA operations

2 minutes ago
 UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses co ..

UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses cooperation with Lithuanian parl ..

17 minutes ago
 Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number P ..

Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..

24 minutes ago
 ADJD showcases inmate-crafted heritage at Al Hosn ..

ADJD showcases inmate-crafted heritage at Al Hosn Festival

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

Sharjah Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

32 minutes ago
 ICP conducts 270 inspection campaigns against resi ..

ICP conducts 270 inspection campaigns against residency violators in January

32 minutes ago
National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres ..

National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres on Energy Sector holds first ..

1 hour ago
 FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES K ..

FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES KARACHI

2 hours ago
 vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Pho ..

Vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Photography with 200MP ZEISS APO ..

2 hours ago
 PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index wi ..

PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index with 113,000 points

2 hours ago
 Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship becomes autho ..

Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship becomes authorized agent for Nauru citizens ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan's food sector exports surge by 13.8%

Pakistan's food sector exports surge by 13.8%

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports