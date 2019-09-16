UrduPoint.com
Teams Of Chipursan, Shimshal Qualify For Football Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 09:42 PM

Teams of Chipursan and Shimshal have qualified for the final of the TCL Gilgit-Baltistan Girls Football League 2019 to be played at Passu Ground on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Teams of Chipursan and Shimshal have qualified for the final of the TCL Gilgit-Baltistan Girls Football League 2019 to be played at Passu Ground on Tuesday.

In the 1st semi-final, Shimshal defeated Passu by 2-1 as Ambreena and Shaisa scored for the winning team. Mohsina scored from Passu.

Shaisa Nazar had been brilliant throughout the tournament and she was declared player of the match as well.

In the 2nd semi-final, Chipursan beat Khyber with a handsome scoreline of 5-2. Jabeen scored 2 goals and Aleema, Hussn and Sadia scored 1 goal each. From Ibex, Mehreen and Karima scored 1 goal each.

The final would be played between Shimshal and Chipursan who have been brilliant throughout the tournament.

The TCL GBGFL league happening in Passu Hunza was organized by Peshawar Zalmi to empower women through sports in Pakistan.

