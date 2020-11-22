Teams of Shah Faisal win cricket, shooting ball tournaments

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :The teams of Shah Faisal won the tournaments of cricket and shooting ball in Korangi sports Festival 2020.

In the finals of festival's cricket and shooting ball tournaments, the Shah Faisal White became the Cricket champion while the Ghazi Sports Shah Faisal Colony became the shooting ball champion.

In the final of the cricket tournament, Shah Faisal Whites defeated their opponent Shah Faisal Green by 3 runs after a tough competition and became the champion.

Shah Faisal Whites won the toss and decided to bat and scored 173 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. Fayyaz Hussain 64, Dilawar Merchant 41 and Tahir Siddiqui scored 23 runs.

Emad Hussain of Shah Faisal Green sent 2 players to the pavilion for 30 runs.

Chasing the target, Shah Faisal Green's team was bowled out for 170 off the 4th ball of the 20th over.

Umair Riaz 36, Arsalan Bashir 33, Hifza Munir scored 23 runs.

Bilal Manzoor of Shah Faisal Whites gave 21 runs and got 3 wickets while Mohammad Yahya gave 40 runs and got 3 wickets.

Mohammad Zeeshan Raza and Zia Ahmed were the umpires of the match.

In the final match of the Shooting Ball Tournament held at Shah Faisal Sports Complex, Ghazi Sports Shah Faisal Colony defeated its strong rival Wahid Sports Shooting Ball Club Korangi after a brilliant and interesting contest.

Ghazi Sports won by 2-0 and became the champions with scores of 16-13 and 16-14.

In the final match, Wasim Abbas, Rizwan Ahmed, Muhammad Hasnain, Muhammad Shamim and Abdullah played brilliantly.

Match referees were Muhammad Ismail, Abdul Rahim and Muhammad Asim.