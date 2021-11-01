UrduPoint.com

Teams Start Arriving For Tecnotree Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 12:45 PM

Teams start arriving for Tecnotree Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai

§ Iran goalkeeper Peyman Hosseini wants to say goodbye to the national team with a fourth crown in Dubai

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st November, 2021) This coming Tecnotree Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai 2021 will probably be the last competition Peyman Hosseini, one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and a living legend of the Iranian beach soccer, plays for his country. And there is only one way Peyman wants to bid farewell to his international career: giving the Team Melli their fourth crown to make them the most decorated team in Intercontinental Cup history.

The goalkeeper is convinced that his team has everything it takes to win the Intercontinental Cup, a competition he considers "the best in the world. Iran want to - and can - win the Intercontinental Cup", he assures. "We are really motivated and focused to make that happen, and we know we have our people, our country, behind us."

He is right, as the support of the Iranian fans has always been one of the keys for the team's success, and also one of the most iconic images at the Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup stadium in Dubai year after year. "Our people love beach soccer, and we feel their support is right behind us. We know that many of them are already in Dubai, looking forward to the event beginning."

After not being given the chance to take part in the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia due the cancellation of the AFC Beach Soccer Championships, Dubai and the Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup appear as the perfect stage to show the world that Iran is still one of the strongest teams on the planet.

Between November 2-6, at Kite Beach, the Iranian National Team will be given the chance to prove that as they fight to become the most successful team in the history of the competition and reclaim their place amongst the best of the beach soccer best.

Two continental champions, Portugal and Senegal, will kick-off the tenth edition of the Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup with the first game of the competition on Tuesday, 2nd November, at 4pm. The Elephants beat Portugal in their group clash of the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Russia earlier this year, and the defending World Champions were eliminated at the group stage.

Following this thriller, the hosts will make their debut in front of their own crowd, taking on Spain (5:15pm), and eager to prove they are ready to go one step beyond in the competition after clinching three third-place finishes in 2012, 2013 and 2019.

Coming up next on the opening night is a very special beach soccer game will see Russia and Japan relived the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup final, in where the hosts prevailed 5-2 for their third World Cup crown. Japan will look for revenge in a match that promises to be a true beach soccer battle (6:45pm).

Defending champions Iran, in turn, will bring curtains down on the first match day at Kite Beach by taking on a combative Paraguay (8pm), who will try to show everybody that they are in Dubai with the aim of going all the way.

Following this first day, hosts UAE will take on Portugal and Senegal on Wednesday and Thursday, with one of the most anticipated games, the one facing the most decorated teams in the competition (Russia and Iran) closing the group stage on Thursday, 4th November, at 8pm.

