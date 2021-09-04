UrduPoint.com

Tearful Osaka To Take Break From Tennis After Shock Loss

Muhammad Rameez 19 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 11:50 AM

Tearful Osaka to take break from tennis after shock loss

New York, Sept 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, wiping away tears after a stunning US Open upset loss on Friday, said she will take an indefinite break from playing tennis.

"I honestly don't know when I'm going to play my next tennis match," Osaka said, choking up and wiping away tears. "I think I'm going to take a break from playing for a while." With that, the defending US Open champion put on her Covid-19 facemask, rose and ended the news conference after losing to Canadian teen left-hander Leylah Fernandez 5-7, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4.

The world number three from Japan, who withdrew from the French Open and skipped Wimbledon over mental health issues that she said were exacerbated by speaking after matches, declined a chance to end the session before saying she planned to take a break.

"How do I go around saying this?" Osaka asked aloud. "I feel like for me recently, like, when I win I don't feel happy. I feel more like a relief.

"And then when I lose, I feel very sad. I don't think that's normal. I didn't really want to cry, but basically I feel like...

" After saying she wanted to continue, Osaka, said: "This is very hard to articulate. Basically I feel like I'm kind of at this point where I'm trying to figure out what I want to do." Then she announced her tennis break.

Osaka said she thought she served well against Fernandez, but overall she added: "I didn't play that well. Like I didn't move that well at all. It's kind of to be expected sometimes." Asked about trouble against left-handers, Osaka said, "I can't even tell you how it feels to return it because I don't think I could have returned a ball against a righty today either. I'm pretty sure my return stats were really horrendous.

"It wasn't like she was serving bombs, so I'm not really sure what to say." Osaka had not played a match since Monday's opener after getting a walkover in the second round.

"I think I would have preferred to play a match. I've never had a walkover in a Grand Slam, so that was definitely a really weird feeling," Osaka said.

"I'm honestly not sure if I feel like I've taken a step today or this tournament. I feel like I'm not really sure what I can say about how I played just now."

Related Topics

Tennis World Osaka Japan All From Wimbledon US Open Sad

Recent Stories

Reasons to Get Your Hands on vivo Y53s:

Reasons to Get Your Hands on vivo Y53s:

12 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 79 more lives in Pakistan in 24 ho ..

COVID-19 claims 79 more lives in Pakistan in 24 hours

15 minutes ago
 Get yourself a realme C25s – The Best Phone in t ..

Get yourself a realme C25s – The Best Phone in the 20K Price Range

23 minutes ago
 Islamabad police set up first dispute resolution c ..

Islamabad police set up first dispute resolution council

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th September 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.