UrduPoint.com

Tearful Sabalenka's Serve Melts Down In Australian Open Warm-up Disaster

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 11, 2022 | 01:28 PM

Tearful Sabalenka's serve melts down in Australian Open warm-up disaster

World number two Aryna Sabalenka's Australian Open preparations were in tatters on Tuesday when she self-destructed for the second week in a row and was almost unable to serve at an Adelaide warm-up event

Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :World number two Aryna Sabalenka's Australian Open preparations were in tatters on Tuesday when she self-destructed for the second week in a row and was almost unable to serve at an Adelaide warm-up event.

A week after her delivery deserted her at the first of two Adelaide lead-in tournaments, Sabalenka suffered the same fate as she was stunned in three sets by world number 93 Rebecca Peterson 5-7, 6-1, 7-5.

Sabalenka dished up 21 double faults and was reduced to serving underarm in the second and third sets in a desperate effort to get the ball into play.

She took so much pace off her first serves that at one stage they were barely clearing the net.

The 23-year-old Belarusian became distressed in the third set and, after being asked by the umpire whether she was all right, broke down in tears during her next service game.

Her only consolation was that she was still hitting her groundstrokes with power and placement, but it was no surprise when she bowed out at the first hurdle.

"That was definitely the weirdest match I've ever played," Swedish qualifier Peterson said. "It was tough staying focused. I know she was struggling a lot.

"I just had to stay in my own world -- it was really difficult." Fourth-seeded Slovenian Tamara Zidansek progressed when she saw off British qualifier Heather Watson 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4). Seventh seed Jill Teichmann fell to US qualifier Lauren Davis 1-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4.

Australian wildcard Maddison Inglis beat Montenegro's Danka Kovinic 6-4, 1-6, 6-2, while other winners were American Madison Brengle, who downed Russia's Anastasia Potapova 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 and Czech player Tereza Martincova, a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 winner over Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska.

In the men's draw, fifth-seeded South African Lloyd Harris was ousted by South Korean Kwon Soon-woo 5-7, 7-5, 6-4.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Adelaide Same Madison North Korea Australian Open Event All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

vivo V23e (256GB Version) with 50MP AF Portrait Se ..

Vivo V23e (256GB Version) with 50MP AF Portrait Selfie is Now Available in Pakis ..

4 seconds ago
 Justice Umar Ata Bandial will take oath as next CJ ..

Justice Umar Ata Bandial will take oath as next CJP on Feb 2

19 minutes ago
 S.Korea's export rises 24.4 pct in first 10 days o ..

S.Korea's export rises 24.4 pct in first 10 days of January

2 minutes ago
 Dream of welfare state being materialized: Asad Um ..

Dream of welfare state being materialized: Asad Umar

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 vaccine rollout for children starts : Aus ..

COVID-19 vaccine rollout for children starts : Aussie health official

2 minutes ago
 Tax reforms to help bring Rs20trn retail sector in ..

Tax reforms to help bring Rs20trn retail sector into tax net: Tarin

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.