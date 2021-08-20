UrduPoint.com

Tearful Veteran Valverde Crashes Out Of Vuelta

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 10:16 PM

Tearful veteran Valverde crashes out of Vuelta

Spain's Alejandro Valverde pulled out of what could be his last Vuelta a Espana after sustaining a shoulder injury when he misjudged a corner and fell during a mountainous stage seven on Friday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Spain's Alejandro Valverde pulled out of what could be his last Vuelta a Espana after sustaining a shoulder injury when he misjudged a corner and fell during a mountainous stage seven on Friday.

This was 41-year-old Valverde's 15th Vuelta and it will be only the second time he has not completed the entire route of a race he won in 2009.

He was fourth in the overall standings, and had come second as recently as 2019.

The Movistar leader tried to continue after his fall but gave up, pulling to the side of the road and climbing off his bike, head bowed. He was in tears as he climbed into the team car.

Valverde won the world championships in 2018, has won 11 major one-day classics and 17 stages on Grand Tours, but he has yet to decide if he will continue his career into next season.

British rider Hugh Carthy of EF, third in the Vuelta last year, also pulled out on Friday.

Related Topics

World Road Car Tours 2018 2019 Race

Recent Stories

Govt advancing to achieve target of 10 bln tree pl ..

Govt advancing to achieve target of 10 bln tree plantation as 1 bln target compl ..

4 minutes ago
 Tashkent Says 1,982 Foreigners Recently Evacuated ..

Tashkent Says 1,982 Foreigners Recently Evacuated From Afghanistan Through Uzbek ..

4 minutes ago
 HDA Workers flays MD WASA for not fulfilling prom ..

HDA Workers flays MD WASA for not fulfilling promise of releasing unpaid salari ..

27 minutes ago
 Coronavirus claims two more lives in LUH

Coronavirus claims two more lives in LUH

27 minutes ago
 S. Korean Defense Chief Calls Computer-Simulated D ..

S. Korean Defense Chief Calls Computer-Simulated Drills 'Optimal' War Preparatio ..

27 minutes ago
 VW reins in production due to ongoing chip shortag ..

VW reins in production due to ongoing chip shortage

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.