Tearful Weightlifting Gold As SEA Games Bounce Back From Typhoon

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 09:02 PM

Tearful weightlifting gold as SEA Games bounce back from typhoon

Philippines weightlifter Kristel Macrohon claimed a tearful Southeast Asian Games gold medal as the regional Olympics got back into full swing on Wednesday, a day after being battered by a deadly typhoon

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Philippines weightlifter Kristel Macrohon claimed a tearful Southeast Asian Games gold medal as the regional Olympics got back into full swing on Wednesday, a day after being battered by a deadly typhoon.

Macrohon posed alongside her "inspiration", Olympic silver medallist Hidilyn Diaz, after winning the women's 71-kg category in Manila in front of cheering Filipino fans.

The 56-sport SEA Games resumed a full programme on Wednesday, organisers said, after Typhoon Kammuri forced about half of Tuesday's events to be rescheduled.

Four people were killed after the storm roared across the Philippines south of Manila, which is jointly hosting the Games along with Clark and Subic, shearing off roofs, downing power poles and felling trees.

None of the 8,750 athletes and team officials or 12,000 volunteers was reported hurt, although some competitors were delayed by the closure of Manila's international airport.

"It was an inspiration for me, watching Hidilyn win," 23-year-old Macrohon told AFP through a translator, referring to Diaz's 55-kg victory on Monday.

