Tearful Woods Set To Miss British Open Cut

Published July 15, 2022

Tearful Woods set to miss British Open cut

Tiger Woods is set to miss the cut on his return to the British Open after a round of 75 on Friday left the 15-time major winner languishing at nine over par for his two rounds

An emotional Woods looked to be wiping tears from his face as he saluted the crowds walking up the 18th.

Woods had battled back from major surgery on his right leg after a car crash last year to make it to St Andrews, where he won two of his three British Opens.

However, the physical toll of the crash was still clear to see as the 46-year-old hobbled around the Old Course in what could he his farewell appearance at the home of golf.

Most of the damage was done on Thursday when Woods posted a six-over round of 78 to match his worst ever start at the British Open.

On a day of low scoring as overnight rain softened up the fast-running fairways, Woods had targeted a 66 to get back to the projected cut level of even par.

A birdie at the third sparked hope for the huge galleries that one of the game's all-time greats could produce a round to remember.

But bogeys at four and six quickly snuffed out any chance of rallying back to make the weekend.

After a run of nine straight pars, a double-bogey at the 16th rubbed salt into the wounds of a painful few days for the American.

Questions will now be asked over what the future holds for Wood.

He belied his physical ailments to make the cut of both the Masters and PGA Championship earlier this year, but withdrew from the PGA after a nine-over-par third round.

His world ranking has slipped to 994 as he saves what golf he has left for the majors.

And as a former winner, Woods will have an exemption to qualify for the British Open until he is 60.

