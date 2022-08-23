UrduPoint.com

Tears And Team Spirit: High-school Baseball Grips Japan

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 23, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Tears and team spirit: high-school baseball grips Japan

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani matched a Babe Ruth record this summer in the United States and scooped an award for a top male athlete, but back home, everyone has been glued to the high-school tournament where he started out.

August in Japan means blazing heat, syrupy shaved ice and one thing on tv: Koshien, the contest that launched the career of greats like Ohtani, the 2021 American League's Most Valuable Player.

The annual two-week tournament, which held its championship game Monday in which Sendai Ikuei triumphed 8-1 over Shimonoseki Kokusai, was cancelled in 2020 and took place with nearly empty stands last year because of the pandemic.

But now that the spectators are back, a festive atmosphere has filled the revered Koshien Stadium in western Japan that gives the teenage showdown its name.

"You can't avoid it in the summer," said Ema Ryan Yamazaki, a filmmaker who directed the 2019 documentary "Koshien: Japan's Field of Dreams".

"It's very dramatic, because every game is a knockout. You only have one try, so unexpected things can happen. There are no guarantees," she told AFP.

While in Western countries "people love the winners", at Koshien, "it's almost like the cameras prefer the losing team," as they zoom in to broadcast the tears and heartbreak, Yamazaki said.

From cheerleaders and school bands to team jerseys in classic preppy styles, Koshien reflects baseball's American origins.

But there is much that makes the tournament unique, from its timing in mid-August, when many people visit their hometowns to pay respects to their ancestors, to the tradition of losers scraping up dirt from the ground -- not allowed this year because of Covid-19 infection fears.

Koshien, officially called the All-Japan High School Baseball Championship Tournament, was first held in 1915. A similar contest takes place each spring at the stadium.

Thousands of teams compete in the qualifying rounds, but only 49 make it to the summer tournament -- one from each of Japan's 47 regions, except Tokyo and Hokkaido, which both send two teams.

Koshien is the birthplace of Major League Baseball stars including Ichiro Suzuki, Hideki Matsui and the 28-year-old Ohtani, and it rivals professional baseball for popularity.

Ohtani, the two-way Los Angeles Angels star, matched Ruth's record, set more than 100 years ago, of 10 home runs and 10 pitching wins in the same season this year.

And Ohtani was last month named best male athlete at the made-for-television ESPY Awards for top sports performers, beating out luminaries such as NBA championship winner Stephen Curry for the accolade.

Young Koshien players hoping to emulate Ohtani face traditions such as marathon practice sessions and games played in punishing temperatures.

But some old ways are changing, said Yamazaki, with more schools abandoning shaving players' heads -- once a symbol of the "extreme discipline" and sacrifice required.

Koshien also offers a chance for people to show support for students from their region, even if they can't return home that year, according to Yamazaki.

"Adults also look and appreciate the purer versions of themselves -- the youth giving it their all, for one short summer," she said.

Related Topics

Sports Visit Marathon Los Angeles Shimonoseki Sendai Tokyo Male Same Japan United States Turkish Lira 2019 2020 TV All From Suzuki Best Top Love

Recent Stories

Europe Can Phase Out Russian Coal by Paying 30%-40 ..

Europe Can Phase Out Russian Coal by Paying 30%-40% More to Other Suppliers - Ex ..

8 hours ago
 Rosatom Says Filed 6 Lawsuits for $3Bln Over NPP C ..

Rosatom Says Filed 6 Lawsuits for $3Bln Over NPP Contract Termination by Finland

8 hours ago
 Parkland School Shooter's Defense Team Begins Argu ..

Parkland School Shooter's Defense Team Begins Arguments in Death Penalty Trial

8 hours ago
 France Declares Drought Emergency in 78 Department ..

France Declares Drought Emergency in 78 Departments

8 hours ago
 Child Protection and Welfare Bureau reunites missi ..

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau reunites missing child with parents

9 hours ago
 Chief Minister has one twitter account: Fayyaz-ul- ..

Chief Minister has one twitter account: Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.