Tears as French hope Pinot pulls out of Tour

Tignes, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Trailing behind the peloton in tears, French cyclist Thibaut Pinot pulled out of the Tour de France with a thigh problem an hour into stage 19 on Friday.

The FDJ contender for overall victory was in fifth place at the start of a stage which suited his qualities, the second of three tough Alpine rides.

He was poised just 1min 50sec adrift of the leader Julian Alaphilippe and within 20sec of the other riders ahead of him.