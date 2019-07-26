UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tears As French Hope Pinot Pulls Out Of Tour

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 06:47 PM

Tears as French hope Pinot pulls out of Tour

Trailing behind the peloton in tears, French cyclist Thibaut Pinot pulled out of the Tour de France with a thigh problem an hour into stage 19 on Friday

Tignes, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Trailing behind the peloton in tears, French cyclist Thibaut Pinot pulled out of the Tour de France with a thigh problem an hour into stage 19 on Friday.

The FDJ contender for overall victory was in fifth place at the start of a stage which suited his qualities, the second of three tough Alpine rides.

He was poised just 1min 50sec adrift of the leader Julian Alaphilippe and within 20sec of the other riders ahead of him.

Related Topics

France Alpine

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh first ODI scoreboard

1 minute ago

Truck ploughs into DR Congo roadside market, killi ..

1 minute ago

Iniesta ready for face-off against ex-team Barcelo ..

1 minute ago

China landslide death toll rises to 26

1 minute ago

Kashmir issue requires a democratic solution refle ..

9 minutes ago

UVAS holds stakeholders meeting of Industry Liaiso ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.