Teaser Of Peshawar Zalmi's Song Released, Ready To Cause Sensation

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 11, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Teaser of Peshawar Zalmi's song released, ready to cause sensation

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Peshawar Zalmi's regional anthem is ready to cause a sensation before Pakistan Super League (PSL)-8-2023 as the teaser of Peshawar Zalmi's regional anthem has been released.

Peshawar Zalmi Regional Anthem is produced by Jam Boys with Junaid Kamran Siddique and Arsalan Shah of Jam Boys singing the anthem. The Regional Anthem written by Wijdan Khattak and Laikzada Laik. The teaser of Peshawar Zalmi song has received widespread praise from the Zalmi fans across the world.

However, the Pakistan Cricket board will soon unveil the official anthem for the eight edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023.

PSL is the premier cricket league in which international cricketing stars from all over the world participate. It has happened every year since 2016. Six franchises represent six cities in Pakistan including Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, and Multan Sultans.

The PSL song is also released every year by the management and is usually sung by the famous singers of the country. PSL 8's brand new song titled 'Sub Sitare Hamary' will be premiered soon in the opening ceremony of Pakistan Super League 2023.

According to reports, the artist line-up for the much-awaited Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 anthem is three highly talented artists which include Asim Azhar, Shae Gill, and Faris Shafi, while the music will be produced by Abdullah Siddiqui.

The anthem for PSL 8 is set to be released in the coming days with the tournament just under a week away. The PSL 8 will kick off next week on February 13. This year, the opening ceremony of PSL 8 will be held in Multan.

