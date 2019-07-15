UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Technical Knockout: Kiwis Praise Team But Query 'cruel' Rules

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 09:00 AM

Technical knockout: Kiwis praise team but query 'cruel' rules

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Heartbroken New Zealanders expressed pride Monday in the Black Caps' fighting spirit after defeat to England in the cricket World Cup final, but also bemusement at the obscure rules that cost them the match.

The Black Caps lost even though scores were tied at the end of both regular play and a Super Over shootout, with England's superior boundary count giving them victory.

As Kiwi fans absorbed a second straight loss in the tournament decider, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was concentrating on the positives.

"That was undeniably an incredible game. I think as a nation we all aged a year in that Super Over," she posted on social media.

"Congratulations to England. And to the Black Caps, I feel nothing but pride.

What a team." But her sports minister Grant Robertson questioned the tie-break method.

"What an extraordinary game. Not sure Super Over is the right end," he tweeted.

"Whatever, NZ you can be so, so proud of this team." Former Black Cap Scott Styris labelled governing body the ICC "a joke" over the rules but congratulated both teams on a stunning efforts.

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming's one-word reaction to the result was "cruel", while even the father of England's Kiwi-born match-winner Ben Stokes felt the Kiwis were hard done by.

Gerard Stokes, a former New Zealand rugby league international who took his son to England as a boy while he pursued his career, said honours were even.

Related Topics

Cricket Prime Minister World ICC Sports Social Media Superior All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French embassy&#039;s r ..

10 hours ago

Dubai Future Council for Health and Well-being dis ..

11 hours ago

Abdul Al Nuaimi, Noura Al Kaabi launch &quot;Cultu ..

11 hours ago

DSCD conducts survey on Sharjah Police performance

11 hours ago

New UAE space law in final publishing stage: Moham ..

11 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi clinch world endurance crown in Pol ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.