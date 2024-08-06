Techstirr National Junior Tennis Championship Concludes
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 06, 2024 | 06:37 PM
The 1st Techstirr Pvt. Ltd. National Juniors Tennis Championships concluded at DA Creek Club Karachi, with Administrator DHA Karachi Brig. Rana Shahazad Shafi as the chief guest and A. Rahim Rafi as the guest of honor
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The 1st Techstirr Pvt. Ltd. National Juniors Tennis Championships concluded at DA Creek Club Karachi, with Administrator DHA Karachi Brig. Rana Shahazad Shafi as the chief guest and A. Rahim Rafi as the guest of honor.
Brig. Rana Shahzad Shafi lauded the finalists of the Juniors Under 18 Singles and announced Rs. 100,000 for winner Asad Zaman of Lahore and Rs. 50,000 for runner-up Muzammil Bhand of Hyderabad. He also announced plans to train promising young players under DHA Karachi with the technical expertise of the Sindh Tennis Association (STA).
A. Rahim Rafi expressed gratitude to DA Creek Club for their support and congratulated all winners and runners-up.
Gulzar Firoz, President of the Sindh Tennis Association, thanked the sponsor, Techstirr Pvt. Ltd., for supporting national junior tennis at the highest level and hoped for their continued patronage of tennis in the country.
Muhammad Khalid Rehmani, Vice President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation, informed the gathering that STA and KTA would hold four more national junior tournaments and two Sindh Ranking tournaments in the remaining five months of the Calendar year.
Secretary DA Creek Club Brig.
Abrar Hassan offered the club’s facilities for healthy tennis activities.
Others in attendance included Rafi Derbari, Shakil Aslam, Asghar Baloch, Ghulam Muhammad, Muhammad Taqi, and others.
Results:
Juniors Under 18 Singles Final:
Asad Zaman (Lahore) beat Muzammil Bhand (Hyderabad) 7-5, 6-3
Girls Under 18 Singles Final:
Natalia Zaman beat Daliah Shazim 6-0, 6-0
Boys Under 14 Singles Final:
Ismail Aftab beat Ali Bachani (Hyderabad) 4-0, 4-1
Girls Under 14 Singles Final:
Romaisa Malik (Pano Aqil) beat Eschelle Asif 4-2, 5-3
Boys Under 12 Singles Final:
Rashid Bachani (Hyderabad) beat Muhammad Junaid (Peshawar) 4-1, 4-2
Juniors Under 18 Doubles Final:
Asad Zaman & Kashan Tariq beat Muhammad Yahya (Islamabad) & Muzammil Bhand (Hyderabad) 8-5
Boys Under 14 Doubles Final:
Ismail Aftab & Hazik Areejo beat Muzammil Bhand & Ruhab Faisal 9-7
Boys Under 12 Doubles Final:
Majid Bachani (Hyderabad) & M. Ibrahim Gil (Lahore) beat Muhammad Junaid (Peshawar) & Tariq Rafi 8-5
Girls Under 18 Doubles Final:
Eschelle Asif & Romaisa Malik beat Natalia Zaman & Daliah Shazim 8-4
Recent Stories
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh23 minutes ago
-
American Gabby Thomas wins Olympic 200m gold10 hours ago
-
Serbia pip Australia in thriller to make Olympic basketball semis10 hours ago
-
American Gabby Thomas wins Olympic 200m gold10 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Canada results10 hours ago
-
Netherlands smash world record to win men's team sprint gold10 hours ago
-
Fast-finishing Hocker upsets favourites to win Olympic 1500m10 hours ago
-
Canada's Camryn Rogers wins women's Olympic hammer throw gold10 hours ago
-
Wrestler Mijain Lopez puts Lewis, Phelps in shade with fifth successive Olympic gold10 hours ago
-
USA edge Germany in extra time to reach Olympic women's football final10 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Europa League results10 hours ago
-
Faisalabad and TTS win Azadi Cup Hockey League17 hours ago