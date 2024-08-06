Techstirr national junior tennis championship concludes

The 1st Techstirr Pvt. Ltd. National Juniors Tennis Championships concluded at DA Creek Club Karachi, with Administrator DHA Karachi Brig. Rana Shahazad Shafi as the chief guest and A. Rahim Rafi as the guest of honor

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The 1st Techstirr Pvt. Ltd. National Juniors Tennis Championships concluded at DA Creek Club Karachi, with Administrator DHA Karachi Brig. Rana Shahazad Shafi as the chief guest and A. Rahim Rafi as the guest of honor.

Brig. Rana Shahzad Shafi lauded the finalists of the Juniors Under 18 Singles and announced Rs. 100,000 for winner Asad Zaman of Lahore and Rs. 50,000 for runner-up Muzammil Bhand of Hyderabad. He also announced plans to train promising young players under DHA Karachi with the technical expertise of the Sindh Tennis Association (STA).

A. Rahim Rafi expressed gratitude to DA Creek Club for their support and congratulated all winners and runners-up.

Gulzar Firoz, President of the Sindh Tennis Association, thanked the sponsor, Techstirr Pvt. Ltd., for supporting national junior tennis at the highest level and hoped for their continued patronage of tennis in the country.

Muhammad Khalid Rehmani, Vice President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation, informed the gathering that STA and KTA would hold four more national junior tournaments and two Sindh Ranking tournaments in the remaining five months of the Calendar year.

Secretary DA Creek Club Brig.

Abrar Hassan offered the club’s facilities for healthy tennis activities.

Others in attendance included Rafi Derbari, Shakil Aslam, Asghar Baloch, Ghulam Muhammad, Muhammad Taqi, and others.

Results:

Juniors Under 18 Singles Final:

Asad Zaman (Lahore) beat Muzammil Bhand (Hyderabad) 7-5, 6-3

Girls Under 18 Singles Final:

Natalia Zaman beat Daliah Shazim 6-0, 6-0

Boys Under 14 Singles Final:

Ismail Aftab beat Ali Bachani (Hyderabad) 4-0, 4-1

Girls Under 14 Singles Final:

Romaisa Malik (Pano Aqil) beat Eschelle Asif 4-2, 5-3

Boys Under 12 Singles Final:

Rashid Bachani (Hyderabad) beat Muhammad Junaid (Peshawar) 4-1, 4-2

Juniors Under 18 Doubles Final:

Asad Zaman & Kashan Tariq beat Muhammad Yahya (Islamabad) & Muzammil Bhand (Hyderabad) 8-5

Boys Under 14 Doubles Final:

Ismail Aftab & Hazik Areejo beat Muzammil Bhand & Ruhab Faisal 9-7

Boys Under 12 Doubles Final:

Majid Bachani (Hyderabad) & M. Ibrahim Gil (Lahore) beat Muhammad Junaid (Peshawar) & Tariq Rafi 8-5

Girls Under 18 Doubles Final:

Eschelle Asif & Romaisa Malik beat Natalia Zaman & Daliah Shazim 8-4