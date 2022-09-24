South African fly-half Tristan Tedder kicked 14 points as Perpignan claimed their fist win of the Top 14 season with a 19-13 victory over Toulon on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :

The Catalans celebrated their 120th birthday during the match and had lost their three opening games of the campaign including last week's heavy defeat to La Rochelle.

"We were under quite a bit of pressure. We had to react quickly. We had to win at all costs," Perpignan back-rower Alan Brazo told reporters.

"Our match was far from perfect but we can build on it." The four-time French champions, who include ex-New Zealand fly-half Dan Carter among their former players, wore sky blue shirts inspired by their old jersey.

Durban-born Tedder, 26, joined from Toulouse in 2021 and was successful with four penalties. He also converted captain Mathieu Acebes' 18th-minute try at Stade Aime Giral.

France scrum-half Baptiste Serin and Benoit Paillaugue scored penalties for the visitors before winger Gael Drean crossed for a late consolation try.

Top 14 holders Montpellier welcome Pau later, days after English No.8 Zach Mercer was nominated for the league's player of the year award, with the ceremony in a Parisian concert hall on Monday.

On Sunday, La Rochelle head to Clermont but their director of rugby, ex-Ireland fly-half Ronan O'Gara, will be banned from the touchline after receiving a six-week suspension for his behaviour towards a match official.