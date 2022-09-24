UrduPoint.com

Tedder Kicks Perpignan To Toulon Win On Club's 120th Birthday

Muhammad Rameez Published September 24, 2022 | 10:57 PM

Tedder kicks Perpignan to Toulon win on club's 120th birthday

South African fly-half Tristan Tedder kicked 14 points as Perpignan claimed their fist win of the Top 14 season with a 19-13 victory over Toulon on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :South African fly-half Tristan Tedder kicked 14 points as Perpignan claimed their fist win of the Top 14 season with a 19-13 victory over Toulon on Saturday.

The Catalans celebrated their 120th birthday during the match and had lost their three opening games of the campaign including last week's heavy defeat to La Rochelle.

"We were under quite a bit of pressure. We had to react quickly. We had to win at all costs," Perpignan back-rower Alan Brazo told reporters.

"Our match was far from perfect but we can build on it." The four-time French champions, who include ex-New Zealand fly-half Dan Carter among their former players, wore sky blue shirts inspired by their old jersey.

Durban-born Tedder, 26, joined from Toulouse in 2021 and was successful with four penalties. He also converted captain Mathieu Acebes' 18th-minute try at Stade Aime Giral.

France scrum-half Baptiste Serin and Benoit Paillaugue scored penalties for the visitors before winger Gael Drean crossed for a late consolation try.

Top 14 holders Montpellier welcome Pau later, days after English No.8 Zach Mercer was nominated for the league's player of the year award, with the ceremony in a Parisian concert hall on Monday.

On Sunday, La Rochelle head to Clermont but their director of rugby, ex-Ireland fly-half Ronan O'Gara, will be banned from the touchline after receiving a six-week suspension for his behaviour towards a match official.

Related Topics

Perpignan Toulon Montpellier Toulouse La Rochelle Turkish Lira Sunday All From Top

Recent Stories

China FM calls on Russia, Ukraine not to let war ' ..

China FM calls on Russia, Ukraine not to let war 'spill over'

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court hosts JC with intention for finding ..

Supreme Court hosts JC with intention for finding innovative ways to secure a be ..

3 minutes ago
 Fritz beats Norrie at Laver Cup as Federer watches ..

Fritz beats Norrie at Laver Cup as Federer watches on

3 minutes ago
 Process of return of displaced persons to their na ..

Process of return of displaced persons to their native villages begin

10 minutes ago
 Judicial Conference aims to raise funds for flood ..

Judicial Conference aims to raise funds for flood affectees

19 minutes ago
 Punjab University awards two PhD degrees

Punjab University awards two PhD degrees

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.